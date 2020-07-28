Oh happy day! Another beautiful Black couple is about to say “I do!”

Tavior Mowry, musician and baby brother to twin actresses Tia and Tamera Mowry, just got engaged to his sweetheart Zandy Fitzgerald. The proposal photos are enough to make you smile from ear to ear.

The 27-year-old posted photos of the big moment where he gets down on one knee. A stunned Fitzgerald smiles from ear to ear right before saying yes! The bride-to-be appears to be so shocked, she’s seen crouching down in disbelief. Well done, Mr. Mowry!

Fitzgerald also shared the happy news on her Instagram page. “Two and a half years ago we ate ramen together as strangers and now we’re preparing to get married,” she wrote.

Two days later, Mowry and Fitzgerald posted a video of themselves playing guitar – their first collaboration as an engaged couple. What a blessing it is to be marrying your best friend!

Big sister Tamera sent her love and congratulations to the happy couple, saying she’s “so proud and so excited to welcome a new member to our family. ” Tia hopped in her baby brother’s comments to say how beautiful this moment was.

Congrats to the happy couple!