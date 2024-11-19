Pastor Jamal Bryant And Dr. Karri Turner Are Married!

Getty

Pastor Jamal Bryant is a husband again–he married his beautiful bride, Dr. Karri Turner. The couple ditched the traditional white dress and tux and exchanged them for a pink jumpsuit and olive green suit. Dr. Turner had the internet talking about her customized pink jumpsuit with crystal gems and a pink layered chiffon trail. Pastor Bryant, 53, also rocked an unconventional suit, which was deep green with sequin details.

Dr. Turner continued with the unconventional wedding attire and decided to wear a white gown to her reception, disrupting the norm.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DCamH4ARKha/?img_index=1

“🤍💍The One Thing I Love About Me…. Is I’m ALWAYS going to show up as ME!

I wore a Pink Jumpsuit for the wedding and wanted to wear a White Dress to the reception… so I did. I dress for me, lol, and now my man, not people.🤭The goal was to simply feel beautiful, and I did.🤍🤍🤍🤍,” she wrote in the caption under an image of her wearing a fitted white gown.

The new bride continued, “Do what is authentic to you! And in the words of my sister, who styled me @joycesheffield_, “Do You, and Leave people in the boxes they came in.” 🤍”

The TV personality shared his excitement about getting married to his love on Instagram, alongside a behind-the-scenes video of the couple getting ready to exchange nuptials.

“It feels like a fairytale and a dream that came true! The Lord brought me the most brilliant and beautiful woman in the universe and now I get to call @mzkarribaby my wife …..stay tuned! (🎥 @coachedbydev ) #betonbryants,” his caption read.

Pastor Bryant announced his engagement to Dr. Karri on May 28, 2024 at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church during Sunday service. At the time, he said of his now wife,

“Sometimes your blessing will be right in front of your eyes, and you don’t even know,” he began in the video. “You don’t even know what God’s got for you. An amazingly beautiful woman, an amazingly brilliant woman, last year she graduated with her doctorate, and I saw her walk across that stage and get her doctorate, and the Lord said, ‘You big dummy, what are you waiting on?’”

Just a few months later, the couple made their union official, and Turner became an official first lady.

Bryant was previously in a high-profile relationship with The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant between 2002 and 2009, but their marriage ended due to the pastor’s infidelity. The former couple have three beautiful girls together–Grace, Adore, and Angel.

Congratulations to the new couple, and cheers to marital bliss!