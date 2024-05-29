Pastor Jamal Bryant And Karri Turner Are Engaged!

Getty

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church was in for a special surprise during Sunday’s service as Rev. Jamal Bryant proposed to his fellow pastor, Karri Turner, to make her a First Lady!

The news made rounds on social media platforms, but Bryant also shared a personal post on his Instagram page announcing his upcoming nuptials.

“I’m grateful to God that today the Lord has given @mzkarribaby to be my wife and @newbirthmbc has a First Lady,” his caption read. “My heart is overjoyed, and my destiny is in clear focus. Love always wins!!”

The caption was under a video Bryant posted of his announcement in front of an excited congregation revealing his plans to marry Turner.

“Sometimes your blessing will be right in front of your eyes, and you don’t even know,” he began in the video. “You don’t even know what God’s got for you. An amazingly beautiful woman, an amazingly brilliant woman, last year she graduated with her doctorate, and I saw her walk across that stage and get her doctorate, and the Lord said, ‘You big dummy, what are you waiting on?’”

He continued, “I am so grateful to God that she has consented to be my wife. Would you help me thank God for Dr. Karri Turner? I can’t tell you how happy I am, how happy my family is, how happy my children are, and I hope my church is happy for me,” Bryant said as the congregation gave a round of applause and cheers.

Bryant was previously in a high-profile relationship with The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant between 2002 and 2009, but their marriage ended due to the pastor’s infidelity. Nonetheless, the two have three beautiful girls together–Grace, Adore, and Angel–who have often featured on the Bravo reality TV show. Gizelle commented on her ex-husband’s post, sending well wishes on this new chapter of love.

“Congratulations! Very happy for you!” she wrote in the comments.

Karri, the soon-to-be Mrs. Bryant, shared her excitement in an Instagram post, flashing her huge engagement rock. She kept her caption short and sweet.

“And the Lord remembered her,” she wrote.

Congratulations to the couple, and cheers to another win for Black love.