Duane Martin Is Engaged: 'Meet My Fiancée'

Actor Duane Martin is about to be a part of the left hand gang again. After finalizing his divorce from actress Tisha Campbell in 2020, the 58-year-old announced that he is engaged to model and actress Ashley Marie Jones. He shared the news on Instagram alongside a reel of multiple photographs and videos of his future wife.

“She said YES. Meet my fiancée God don’t make people like her in 3s. She’s rare, She’s a heart opener, Her spirit is cherry. I’m hugging gratitude tight @ashleymariejones,” the post read.

Jones hopped into his comment section to show love to Martin. “Excited to go on this journey with you,” she wrote. “I love you big time.”

The model and soon-to-be Mrs. also shared her excitement on Instagram with a separate post. Jones shared a video of the proposal, which took place during a romantic helicopter ride.

“This moment is surreal… 🤍🙏🏼 Wow, 2.2.24. A birthday surprise! 😍 Y’all, I’m a fiancée!!! To such an amazing man.” she wrote. “I value our connection; it’s at high altitude, high frequency, and filled with lots of laughter ✨ @duane_martin”

Martin shared the same video and had a message for commenters.

“I wanted to share this wonderful moment with you guys 😊,” his caption read. “Thank you all for your love and support. And that includes EVERY comment. I know it’s all energy directly from GOD. Therefore it can be converted and reused as CLEAN, POSITIVE ENERGY that I can pass on to our HUMAN FAMILY 🙏🏽 @ashleymariejones”

Some fans are criticizing Martin because they feel he just ended his marriage and his new partner appears to be relatively young. He was previously married to Martin actress Tisha Campbell and they had a pretty messy divorce that included restraining orders and the actress alleging that she was left financially destitute. Campbell filed for divorce in 2018, but things weren’t finalized until 2020.

Post-divorce in an interview with Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning, the star shared how difficult it was to restart her life.

“It was complete devastation,” she revealed. “It was disbelief, it was anger at times. It was literally five stages of grief, and then there was more than acceptance. It was acceptance of myself, I’m stronger than I really knew, and it was getting rid of any baggage, setting boundaries for myself.”

The former couple had a lengthy run as they were married for 20 years and had two sons during their union: 22-year-old Xen Martin and 14-year-old Ezekiel Czar Martin.