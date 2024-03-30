Diana Ross’ Children Honored Her On Social Media For Her 80th Birthday

Getty

Diana Ross has it all. An awe-inspiring legendary career, supportive friends, and most importantly, a loving and present family.

Recently, her children decided to celebrate her 80th birthday with sweet messages to her on social media, including her superstar daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross. “Oh how I love you, Mom,” actress Tracee Ellis Ross began in the caption of a post featuring a photo slideshow of Diana Ross set to her song, “If We Hold On Together.” 80 incredible pictures of you in 80 seconds to celebrate your 80th birthday today.” Ross continued to detail her mother’s fantastic career and life. “By 1977, she’d launched herself into a wildly successful, independent life as an artist, a mother, and a Black woman,” Tracee Ellis Ross said. She had a huge iconic career on her shoulders, with no manager, no partner, and, by the end of that decade, no mother and three little girls to raise.”

She continued, “Amidst shattering records, breaking glass ceilings, and setting a new bar for style and glamour, we, her children, were always her priority,” she continued. “As I often say, ‘Diana Ross’ the beloved global icon is legendary but she doesn’t hold a candle to my Mama.”

Her eldest daughter, Rhonda Ross Kendrick, also took to Instagram to share a sweet video of her and her mom on stage. “Happy birthday, Mom!!! I love you more than words can say,” she wrote.

Her youngest child, Evan Ross shared a sweet birthday message for his mom on Instagram alongside endearing family photos and wrote, “Happy birthday MOM.”

Ross continued, “There are not words to explain how much i love you,” he added. “U are everything. Everything everything. Everything 🖤🖤🖤🖤 Thank you for showing me the power of love!”

Lastly, Tracee Ellis Ross shared a stunning group family photo to round out the birthday love with the following caption, “Happy Birthday to my Mama!!! ❤️❤️”

We’re wishing the best for Diana Ross and her family!