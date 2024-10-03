HomeLifestyle

Bridal Bliss: After Meeting At A Wedding, Ashley And Nick Held Their Own In Riviera Maya

The couple met in 2019 and fell in love during the pandemic. They honored their love with a destination wedding in Mexico, attended by friends, family, and their baby boy.
The Times We Have
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

Is there a better place to find love than at a wedding?

Think about it. Love, along with the bride’s bouquet, is literally in the air. Ashley and Nicholas, aka, Nick, could certainly feel it when they first encountered one another at a mutual friend’s wedding in 2019. She was a bridesmaid, and he was a guest, a friend of the bride’s from college. They talked for an hour at the celebration’s after-party, and Ashley likes to believe that that is when she knew she’d found her person.

“But I really knew when Nick and I met up again in person one month after meeting at the wedding,” she says. The chemistry was just as magnetic as it had been during that first meeting, if not stronger, because they’d been in touch through phone calls and FaceTime chats, getting to know each other on a deeper level.

“We fell in love during the pandemic,” Nick says. “We talked every day for a year straight and never missed a phone call or FaceTime, and never got tired of talking to each other. To this day, I can count on one hand how many days we’ve gone without talking.”

After not just surviving but thriving through an initial long-distance relationship, he realized the time had come to take things to the next level. On March 5, 2023, while on a trip with friends and family in Punta Mita, Mexico for Ashley’s 35th birthday, he popped the question during dinner at a restaurant while down on one knee at the establishment’s very cool man-made lake. “Why I Love You’ by MAJOR. played as the couple made their way to the spot, led by roses and candles.

Mexico had been good to the couple, so for their wedding a year later, they chose to return there. They tied the knot with a destination wedding at Etéreo Auberge Resorts Collection in Riviera Maya. While it is a resort, the couple said its “intimate nature” worked for what they had planned for their special day. The delicious food also helped them make their decision.

And so, on June 15, 2024, Ashley and Nick became husband and wife, reciting their vows in front of the most important people in their lives, including their baby boy, Nico, who was dressed to impress and to match daddy for his first wedding. The excitement of the day can only be beaten by the excitement the couple has over what their future together will hold.

“Getting to live life in partnership with one of the best humans I know,” Ashley says when asked what she is looking forward to most. “And conquering life’s adventures along the way.”

Take a look at how their special day came together in Riviera Maya and learn more about their love story in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Wedding Planner: Diana Romo Weddings

Photo: The Times We Have

Video: AG Wedding Cinema

Floral Design: Vanessa Jaimes Floral Design

DJ: Mick

Glam: Zoe Elizabeth Team

Rentals: Rebel Bloom Rentals

Live Music: Scenic Music Shows

Graphics: Weddings Creative Lab

Welcome Bags: But First Favors and Casadragones

AV: Inspire Mexico

