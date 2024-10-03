Bridal Bliss: After Meeting At A Wedding, Ashley And Nick Held Their Own In Riviera Maya

The Times We Have

Is there a better place to find love than at a wedding?

Think about it. Love, along with the bride’s bouquet, is literally in the air. Ashley and Nicholas, aka, Nick, could certainly feel it when they first encountered one another at a mutual friend’s wedding in 2019. She was a bridesmaid, and he was a guest, a friend of the bride’s from college. They talked for an hour at the celebration’s after-party, and Ashley likes to believe that that is when she knew she’d found her person.

“But I really knew when Nick and I met up again in person one month after meeting at the wedding,” she says. The chemistry was just as magnetic as it had been during that first meeting, if not stronger, because they’d been in touch through phone calls and FaceTime chats, getting to know each other on a deeper level.

“We fell in love during the pandemic,” Nick says. “We talked every day for a year straight and never missed a phone call or FaceTime, and never got tired of talking to each other. To this day, I can count on one hand how many days we’ve gone without talking.”

After not just surviving but thriving through an initial long-distance relationship, he realized the time had come to take things to the next level. On March 5, 2023, while on a trip with friends and family in Punta Mita, Mexico for Ashley’s 35th birthday, he popped the question during dinner at a restaurant while down on one knee at the establishment’s very cool man-made lake. “Why I Love You’ by MAJOR. played as the couple made their way to the spot, led by roses and candles.

Mexico had been good to the couple, so for their wedding a year later, they chose to return there. They tied the knot with a destination wedding at Etéreo Auberge Resorts Collection in Riviera Maya. While it is a resort, the couple said its “intimate nature” worked for what they had planned for their special day. The delicious food also helped them make their decision.

And so, on June 15, 2024, Ashley and Nick became husband and wife, reciting their vows in front of the most important people in their lives, including their baby boy, Nico, who was dressed to impress and to match daddy for his first wedding. The excitement of the day can only be beaten by the excitement the couple has over what their future together will hold.

“Getting to live life in partnership with one of the best humans I know,” Ashley says when asked what she is looking forward to most. “And conquering life’s adventures along the way.”

Take a look at how their special day came together in Riviera Maya and learn more about their love story in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

01 01 A Dapper Groom When asked how he knew Ashley was the one, Nick says, “I knew when I committed to being in a long-distance relationship with Ashley. There was no distance that I wouldn’t go to be with her.” The Times We Have

02 02 A Beautiful Bride As for Ashley, she knew he was the one when they finally reunited a month after their friend’s wedding. “Our chemistry was as strong in person as it had been over phone calls and FaceTimes during our initial month of getting to know each other.” The Times We Have

03 03 The Bride and Her Tribe Fun fact: If you look closely, you’ll notice that the bride, and her bridesmaids, all sported a side part pulled into a bun for Ashley’s big day. The Times We Have

04 04 Happy Feelings Nick and his groomsmen were all smiles and laughs as they prepared for the ceremony. The Times We Have

05 05 A First Look For both the bride and groom, their first look was one of their favorite moments from the whole day. The look on their faces in this photo explains why. The Times We Have

06 06 Stolen Moments Another special aspect of their wedding day were the moments they got to share privately. “Shots of tequila before walking down the aisle, walking the reception venue during cocktail hour, and drinking champagne while getting redressed for the after-party,” Nick recounts. The Times We Have

07 07 Baby Love They also shared a first look moment with their son, Nicholas Hamlett II, or Nico, who was an extra special guest. The Times We Have

08 08 The Road to the Altar The couple were set to exchange their vows by the water, on the grounds of the Etéreo resort. Just two years old, the property is known for its intimate size, stunning beach, and delicious fare. The Times We Have

09 09 The Venue “During our initial research, friends told us we had to visit Etéreo in Riviera Maya, the newly opened sister resort to Esperanza Resort in Cabo. We fell in love with the venue on our scouting trip,” Ashley says. The Times We Have

10 10 A Perfect Place for a Wedding “While there were three other options, we felt like Etéreo was the best representation of our style and vibe,” she adds. “The intimate nature of the resort was also perfect for the size of the wedding we were planning for and the food was amazing.” The Times We Have

11 11 Here Comes the Bride Ashley made her big entrance with help from her father as their guests, and Nick, waited for her arrival to the altar. The Times We Have

12 12 The Next Chapter After walking Ashley down the aisle, her father shook hands with Nick, helping to mark a new beginning in the life of his not-so-little girl, and the passing of responsibilities from father to husband. The Times We Have

13 13 Meet Me at the Altar The couple were in great spirits as they prepared to share their vows. The Times We Have

14 14 VIP “It was amazing having him there,” Ashley says of baby Nico’s presence during the ceremony. “Nick cried a lot seeing him come down the aisle.” The Times We Have

15 15 You May Kiss the Bride The couple sealed the deal with a kiss, of course. The Times We Have

16 16 Issa Party! The pair, and their party, were ready to dance the night away. The Times We Have

17 17 Cocktail Hour Guests mix and mingle on another beautiful part of the Etéreo property. The Times We Have

18 18 Woman and Man of the Hour The couple made a post-ceremony entrance during the cocktail portion to the excitement of guests. It had nothing on the reception entrance to come, though. The Times We Have

19 19 A Sneak Peek Ashley and Nick were the first, of course, to get to see the reception hall all decked out. They were beyond impressed by the way the space was decked out. The Times We Have

20 20 Decor The reception hall came together thanks to the work of wedding planning company Diana Romo Weddings, the gorgeous florals from Vanessa Jaimes, and the rentals delivered by Rebel Bloom Rentals. The Times We Have

21 21 Issa Wife The couple made their second big entrance (well, technically Ashley’s third) when they danced their way into the reception to the sounds of “Int’l Players Anthem (I Choose You)” by UGK. The Times We Have

22 22 First Dance They slowed things down for their first dance, which ended in a daring dip, and a sweet smooch. The Times We Have

23 23 Sweet Treat The couple had fun cutting into, and getting a first taste, of their beautiful wedding cake. The Times We Have

24 24 The After-Party After a lovely ceremony and a celebratory reception, the couple slipped out of their formal attire into something more comfortable, but still chic, to let loose. The two shared a glass of champagne before the last part of the night kicked off. The Times We Have

25 25 A Time Was Had “Having a true partner for all of life’s events,” Nick says when asked about what he’s looking forward to when it comes to married life with Ashley. “As the saying goes, if you want to go fast, go alone. But if you want to go far, go together. I have a partner for the longest journey anyone will ever go on: life.” The Times We Have

Vendors

Wedding Planner: Diana Romo Weddings

Photo: The Times We Have

Video: AG Wedding Cinema

Floral Design: Vanessa Jaimes Floral Design

DJ: Mick

Glam: Zoe Elizabeth Team

Rentals: Rebel Bloom Rentals

Live Music: Scenic Music Shows

Graphics: Weddings Creative Lab

Welcome Bags: But First Favors and Casadragones

AV: Inspire Mexico