Muni Long And Husband, Raysean Hairston, Split After 9 Years of Marriage: 'I Don't Have Time For Nonsense'

Muni Long recently confirmed that she parted ways with her husband, Raysean Hairston. During an interview on Real 92.3’s The Cruz Show, the 35-year-old award-winning singer and songwriter revealed that the couple’s relationship “just didn’t work out” after nine years.

Long is on a press tour to promote her newest album, Revenge, released on August 30th. Throughout the album, she talks heavily about her love life and the trials and tribulations of interpersonal relationships. One of the songs, “Ruined Me,” was inspired by her split from Hairston.

Throughout the interview, the singer detailed her songwriting process. “I always pull from real experiences because I write from my unique perspective. I can only talk about what I know. But this is the first time I’m putting my real life in it. It’s no secret…I’ve been married for nine years…it just didn’t work out, you know? I don’t have time for drama,” she said.

Long continued, “I don’t have time for nonsense. This is one of the most amazing times in my life, and if you can’t celebrate that with me, I’m so sorry, but I’m going to have to leave you behind. I cannot. You wake up every day mad, and there’s literally nothing to be upset about. We have a beautiful child, we’re good. We might owe some bills, but everybody has that.”

Although Long loves her ex, as he’s also the father of her child, she is tired of waiting for him to mature and progress. “I think it takes incredible strength to realize that this was the love of my life at one point — and he probably could be really good for me if he got it together — but I’m not willing to put my life, my passion, and my happiness on hold for you to catch up. Unfortunately, you might get it in a year…but I’m sorry, I’m probably already over it,” she said.

In February 2023, Long fondly reflected on her partnership with Hairston during an interview with NPR. “ We’ve been married for eight years, and I think just, like, I’ve never had intimacy before… I think everybody deserves at least once in their life to know what that feels like,” she said.

We wish Long and Hairston the best as they navigate this breakup and become co-parents.