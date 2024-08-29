Cynthia Bailey Confirms She Has A New Man!

Getty

Model and television personality Cynthia Bailey has a new man, but she’s keeping things low-key this time around. The 57-year-old has been dating her mystery man for four months and shared details during an August 26 appearance on the Sirius XM Radio show Jeff Lewis Live.

When Lewis asked about Bailey’s dating life, she confirmed she is no longer single.

“I’m dating, and I’m doing, you know, it’s like we were talking about the whole speed dating thing. Well, I can confirm that the dating scene is trash out here at this point, so without having to lower my standards too low at this point, and then being a woman of a certain age and all that good stuff,” Bailey said.

She continued, “I have met someone. I met someone who lives in Amsterdam, and he comes to visit me a lot. It’s been four consistent months, and I really like him.”

The last time we saw the model in a relationship was when she married sports talk show host Mike Hill during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their marriage didn’t last so long–Bailey filed for divorce in 2022, just two years after they tied the knot.

In the recent interview, the RHOA alum also shared how often she sees her new man since they’re doing long distance.

“He’s been here like three times in four months. After talking on the phone, he came to see me in like two weeks,” she stated.

Jeff asked a follow-up question asking whether they’re exclusive or keeping things open.

“Well, we are official and we are exclusive,” Cynthia responded, “but you know, I’m normally like on Instagram going, ‘Yay, here’s my guy,’ and I have hashtags and I just do the most when I’m in love because I’m a lover of love.”

When the host asked whether Cynthia would try a different approach this time, she responded,

“I’m not doing any of that. Secret squirrel. We have been creeping all over the place,” Cynthia said. “No one has caught us yet, so.”

Before marrying Mike Hill, Cynthia was also in another public relationship with Peter Thomas, who she married during season three of RHOA in 2011. The marriage lasted until 2016, when the couple separated after a string of marital issues, many of which played out on screen. By 2017, the former couple had officially divorced.

It’s admirable that Ms. Bailey is so optimistic about love. We wish her the best!