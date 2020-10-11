Getty Images

Congrats are in order for new bride Cynthia Bailey!

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star wed her love Mike Hill on Saturday in Georgia. The couple exchanged their vows in front of 250 guests, which included many of her RHOA costars. Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Bailey told PEOPLE that it was still important to them to celebrate their love.

“Mike and I are elated that today has finally come! 10/10/20 is and always will be our perfect date. We are not perfect, but, are perfect for each other,” the newlyweds told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. “We are living in a very different time, and now more than ever we realize that life is too short, and to never take anything for granted. We are so grateful to have found each other. Love with the help of God conquers all.”

Bailey, 53, and Hill, who got engaged in July 2019 after dating for 14 months, were adamant about making sure the safety of their wedding guests was still their top priority.

They held their ceremony at the Governors Towne Club in Acworth, Georgia. The couple tells people they had the venue deep cleaned before the ceremony and guests were required to undergo temperature checks and wash their hands before entering and follow social distancing guidelines during the festivities. Masks were also mandatory at all times during the couple’s ceremony.

“We want to make people feel comfortable and not look irresponsible,” Hill told PEOPLE before their big day. “We’re doing everything we possibly can.”

The “chill bride” was stunning in a gown by Nneka C. Alexander of Brides by Nona and walked down the aisle in complementary Badgley Mischka shoes and a headpiece by Bridal Styles Boutique. Their wedding planner, Courtney Ajinça, helped them pull of the wedding of their dreams, which was so important to the couple who were both headed to the altar for the second time.

“This is not our first rodeo,” Bailey told PEOPLE. “Both Mike and I have been married before — but we are ready to ride!”

Bailey’s RHOA costars Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and Eva Marcille were her bridesmaids. “I couldn’t imagine my day without them,” Bailey told PEOPLE.

Congratulations to the new Mr. and Mrs. Hill!