Cynthia Bailey And Mike Hill Allegedly File For Divorce After Two Years Of Marriage

Photo: Getty

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey and Fox Sports studio host Mike Hill are allegedly headed for divorce. The couple who named themselves “C-Hill” headed to the altar, just two years ago. According to sources, Bailey and Hill have been separated for some time and things are amicable between them.

“They really do love each other and it wasn’t anything scandalous or anyone at fault…it just didn’t work out,” the source told theJasmnieBRAND.

Fans suspected the two split as neither has recent pictures of themselves together on their social media pages and omitted any anniversary messages this year. Additionally, Cynthia removed the ‘Hill” from her Instagram bio. Mike was also spotted in a video playfully flipping a woman without his wedding band on earlier this week.

Bailey and Hill initially met on an episode of The Steve Harvey Show back in 2018. They went on their first date a month later and also shared their first kiss on that date. A year later in July 2019, the couple got engaged. Hill proposed to Cynthia at the opening of her wine cellar on season 12 of the RHOA.

When discussing her relationship with Hill during pre-wedding days, Cynthia said,

“We both had said publicly numerous times that we would never get married again lol. So much for that. Never say never! Anyway, I never imagined in my wildest dreams that I would meet [and] fall in love with my best friend. Remember: Stay positive, have faith, and live your life to the fullest.”

Bailey and Hill had a lavish ceremony with 250 guests in Georgia on October 10, 2020, despite the pandemic and concerns that it could delay their chosen date. This was Bailey’s second marriage and Hill’s third. The entrepreneur, model, and mom was previously married to Peter Thomas between 2010 and 2017 when their divorce was finalized. She also has a daughter, Noelle, 22, with actor Leon Robinson–the two were engaged at one point. Hill has two adult daughters, each from his previous marriages, which lasted 10 and 11 years respectively.

Shortly after getting married, Bailey confirmed her exit from RHOA after 11 seasons. Her primary goal was to protect her marriage, which she really wanted to work on this time around.

‘After going through my divorce with my ex [Peter Thomas], I’m very protective of my second marriage because, you know, I really want it to work, and I want to do everything that I can to protect it and to protect Mike, the TV personality told Page Six in 2021.

At this time, neither Hill nor Bailey has made comments publicly about their relationship status.