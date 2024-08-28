Trina Braxton Says Husband Von Scales 'Punished' Her For Mourning Ex

Getty

Things went a little left during a discussion between Trina Braxton and her husband, Von Scales, during a recent episode of their post-show podcast. While the couple chatted about the latest episode of “The Braxtons Clips & Cocktails,” Trina mentioned that she felt Von punished her for grieving her ex-husband, Gabe Solis, when he passed from cancer in 2018 at the age of 43.

Scales didn’t deny Braxton’s accusations and confirmed that he did indeed have a problem with her grieving her ex-husband.

“That was absolutely true. I was angry,” Scales said.

He continued. “If you want my honest opinion, I don’t see a lot of difference between how you grieved for Traci and Gabe; it looked the same to me.”

Scales reinforced that he didn’t like the way Trina, 49, grieved Solis, who helped her raise her two children Eric and Caleb Mojica from a previous relationship.

“To me, the grief seemed too strong for someone you’d had all those problems with,” Scales later added. “It looked like you still had real strong feelings for the dude, which made me think, ‘What am I doing here?’ I didn’t like any parts of it.”

Solis and Braxton were married for 12 years before they finally split. They did eventually become the best of friends, and Scales referred to their relationship dynamic as a “unique paradigm.”

“I’d never seen two people who were married had a terrible divorce, and then became best friends. That was some new s—t to me. That’s all I said. And to this date, I still haven’t seen it,” he said.

Scales also made it a point to state that he wasn’t jealous of Trina’s ex, claiming that he even provided medical advice after Solis was diagnosed with cancer.

Fans weren’t feeling his comments on how his wife grieved her ex and deemed it a red flag. They feel Braxton has the right to grieve an ex she shares 12 years of history and a child with.

Scales and Braxton met through a mutual friend and got engaged in 2019 shortly after Solis passed away. At the time, Trina was both excited about getting engaged but also grieving her ex-husband.

“It was a very difficult time,” she admits. “My sons had a really difficult time as well, but you know, thank god for my fiance now. Hey, Von! You know, he really helped me through it, he stood right by me and I knew it was sometimes difficult for him, you know, especially to watch me as his now fiancee, but grieve over someone else,” Trina said back in 2019.

“He knew it was strictly out of friendship,” she continued. “However, I’m sure it was very difficult for him to watch and to be able to hold me at night while I’m crying over someone else. But he knew where the place was, where my heart was in, and I just thank god for him.”