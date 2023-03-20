See How Eve And Other Famous Mamas In The UK Celebrated Mother’s Day Across The Pond

Here in the United States, Mother’s Day is a holiday that is celebrated every May. However, across the pond in the UK, the occasion is marked in March. This past Sunday, mothers from all walks of life were loved on by their children, partners and friends. Some of those women were a few of our faves. Everyone from rapper and actress Eve to singer Leona Lewis celebrated the day on March 19.

For Eve, her husband, Gumball 3000 rally founder Maximillion Cooper, shared a photo of her with her twin, son Wilde Wolf with a message from their little one (who she’s photographed lovingly trying to hush). “Happy Mothers Day mama …I ❤️ you from wilde xxx.” The star welcomed her beautiful boy in February of 2022 and he turned one last month.

Supermodel and icon Naomi Campbell used the day to celebrate the beauty of motherhood, and to honor her own mom, Valerie. She shared photos of her daughter (whose name and face she hasn’t shared just yet) and one oldie with her mom with the simple caption, “Blessing.” Campbell’s daughter was born in May 2021.

“Bleeding Love” singer Leona Lewis welcomed her first child, daughter Carmel, in July 2022. Her longtime love, husband (and dancer/choreographer) Dennis Jauch, celebrated her on Mother’s Day by sharing a photo of their little family. He thanked her “for blessing me with our little sunshine.”

Singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock, formerly of the girl group Little Mix, welcomed twins in August of 2021 with her longtime love, professional footballer Andre Gray. She celebrated her second Mother’s Day, sharing a photo of her walking with her littles with a sweet caption: “Unbelievably blessed to be your mama. Happy Mothers Day to all of the superhuman mommas out there! Phenomenal isn’t even the word.”

Top Boy star Ashley Walters celebrated his wife, fellow actress Danielle Walters (who you might remember from Michaela Coel’s hit series Chewing Gum). He also honored the other women in his life, including her late mother. “Without you all, there is no me,” he wrote. “Thank you for your patience, time, love, and strength.”