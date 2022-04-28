Gift Ideas For The Jet-Setting Mom In Need Of Solo Travel

Dimensions/Getty Images

Once you cross the bridge to motherhood, your kids often become the focus of your life. As you find your footing, however, you may gradually start revisiting things you once enjoyed, and in my case, that’s solo traveling. As much as it’s an enjoyable experience, I’m also inundated with mom guilt whenever it’s time to hit the road. That said, mama has to have a life too and that means traveling kid-free every so often.

Preparing to travel solo can be just as stressful as traveling with my son because so much planning goes into it. However, I’ve found having the right essentials makes the process easier. So for those looking for gift ideas for moms who love to be on the move, whether for work or leisure, here are a few essentials they can use.

01 Travel Planner I am old-fashioned and like to write things down and physically check them off. Traveling as a parent, even when solo, means I have to make arrangements for myself and my son. It’s easy to forget things so that’s why I think a travel planner is helpful. Barnes and Noble has a comprehensive one that helps you record your travel destination, things to pack, itinerary and more. Also, there’s space to make a list of souvenirs to buy and you know you have to bring goods back for the kiddos. Barnes & Nobles 02 Mossio Shoe Bags Girls and shoes are inseparable. Well, I will speak for myself. I always pack a minimum of two pairs of shoes when I’m jet-setting, so shoe bags are a must. If you have enough space, consider these shoe bags from Mossio , which come in different colors and are under $20. I like that it’s a structured bag because I have shoes that I worry will get squashed and lose their shape and this bag solves that problem. One bag can hold up to three pairs of shoes and they’re water resistant in case of a wet accident. Mossio 03 Pakt Tote Bag For the minimalist travelers, the Pakt tote bag is an ideal product as it’s lightweight and easy to fold. Moms are used to carrying more items than they’d like, so this is your chance to travel light. My solo trips tend to be short and sweet, so I enjoy carrying one or two bags max when possible. In addition to the tote bag, Pakt has a coffee kit for all the coffee-loving moms who need caffeine on-the-go. Pakt 04 Mymanu CLIK S Headphones Moms have enough chaos happening at home, so traveling is a chance to escape. This means I don’t want to hear people playing music and watching shows on the plane, hence the need for a solid pair of headphones. When looking for a Black-owned pair, I came across the Mymanu brand. I thought these were pretty cool because not only are they wireless earbuds you can use to listen to music and access calls, but you can also translate 37 languages across the globe. Mymanu 05 Sephora Make Up For Ever Beauty organizers or makeup bags are everywhere, but I don’t often come across ones with the functionality I need for travel. Because I’m typically packing a range of makeup and toiletry items, I want something that helps me keep them organized and safe from spillage. As per traveling light, I prefer a single bag that can fit all my items. This Sephora bag is multi-functional, sturdy, has pouches and is lightweight. So I think it’s ideal for hauling around your glam kit. Make Up For Ever 06 Ashya Passport Holder I have two passports and so does my son, so when traveling, it can be nerve-wracking carrying them all around. That’s why I started using passport holders when I had him. I still like using them during solo travel, too. Ashya , a Black-owned brand, makes these lush passport holders that are hand-stitched and made from Italian cow leather and custom 14K gold-plated hardware. Your passport is a luxury that deserves a luxury holder to help you stay organized. Ashya 07 Clorox Disinfectant Wipes Last but not least, Covid-19, stomach bugs, and other transferable illnesses are still floating around, so sanitizing everything is still key. The last thing I want is to come back with from a trip is an illness when I have to resume my mommy duties. I like to travel with Clorox wipes, but choose anything that tickles your fancy and get wiping, loves. Clorox 08 BÉIS Travel Luggage Moving up and down the airport isn’t my favorite thing, but it’s a necessary evil unless you’re traveling by road or have the gift of teleporting. BÉIS has a range of travel-friendly luggage options ranging from weekenders to backpacks and a carry-on roller. They’ve also got a trendy travel garment bag if you’re traveling for business and need to keep your dresses intact. BÉIS 09 The Laptop Bag As a remote worker, I have the luxury of working anywhere I go and also the headache of hauling laptops around. It’s important that I have a safe and place to store my laptops, which is why I like the idea of this water-resistant laptop bag from Away . It’s has a padded 15″ laptop pocket and slip pockets, which are perfect for your chargers. Lastly, I love a black modern bag because it goes with just about anything and I like to travel in style. Away