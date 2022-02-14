Naomi Campbell Gives First Look At Her Daughter: ‘She Is The Biggest Blessing I Could Ever Imagine’

Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell gave the public a first look at her daughter in a way befitting of a supermodel — on the cover of Vogue.

The icon posed with big hair and her cherubic 9-month-old on the cover of the March issue of British Vogue. She shares details about her daughter, from the fact that she sleeps well, doesn’t cry often, laughs easily, and just might start walking before crawling. In addition to that, the 51-year-old shares that her baby girl wasn’t adopted, but won’t go further into detail about that, or the little one’s name, yet. She’s kept a lot about the process private, only telling a select few people in her life about her family planning journey early on. But she does openly share her elation over her opportunity to experience motherhood.

“I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her,” she said. “But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

She added, “I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it’s the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I’m lucky to have her and I know that.”

Campbell revealed that she’d become a mother last May, sharing a photo of her holding her daughter’s tiny feet in her hands at the time.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” she wrote on Instagram. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

And there’s no greater reason to go all out for Campbell. She has a new perspective and motivation, which she offered when asked what surprised her most about motherhood with British Vogue.

“My daughter comes first,” she told the publication. “Everything I do, I do for her – that’s it. It’s so completely selfless, isn’t it?”