Surprise! Naomi Campbell Has Just Welcomed Her First Child

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Naomi Campbell is set to turn 51 on May 22, and she received her greatest gift a few days early: a baby girl.

The supermodel took to social media on Tuesday (May 18) morning to announce that she welcomed her first child, sharing an image of the newborn’s feet in her hand.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” she wrote. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

The star didn’t divulge details of how the child came into the world, only tagging her mother, Valerie Morris Campbell, in the heartwarming image.

While she’s not one to speak too much about her personal life in regards to suitors, Campbell has been open in the past about her desire to have children.

“I’d love to have kids. I don’t discount anything in life. I love kids and always will,” she told Vogue Arabia in 2018. “When I’m around children, I become a child myself. That’s the little girl I don’t ever want to lose.”

She also told the WSJ. Magazine a year later that she was going to take her time and see what the universe had in store for her when it came to motherhood.

I think about having children all the time,” she said. “But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want.”

It seems a child came right on time for the icon, and for her mother Valerie.

“Congratulations to my daughter Naomi on the birth of her daughter,” she wrote. “I’m beyond thrilled as I’ve waited a longtime to be grandmother. ❤️😍”