Meet Wilde! Eve And Maximillion Cooper Give First Look At Their Newborn Son: ‘Words Can’t Describe This Feeling’

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

He’s here!

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper are over the moon with joy, revealing that they’ve welcomed their first child together. Their newborn son’s name is Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper and he was born at the beginning of the month.

“Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022,” the MC and Queens star shared on Thursday morning. “Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper.”

She added, “Words can’t describe this feeling.” Cooper shared the news by saying, “Let the wild rumpus begin!”

As mentioned, this is the couple’s first child together, but it’s Cooper’s fifth. He has four kids from a previous marriage.

Eve shared the news that she was expecting in October to the surprise and jubilation of fans. “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!” she wrote at the time. “You all know how long we’v been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022.” A baby shower was thrown for her in December where she was surrounded by close friends and family.

The 43-year-old star has been open about past struggles to conceive when she was co-host of The Talk. “As a woman, you just think things happen naturally and I felt like I was damaged. I felt like I was broken. I felt like, oh maybe I wasn’t good enough… it’s a very sad hurtful thing, but the more I held onto it the worse I actually felt about it about myself.” When she let go of feelings of shame about it, she was able to find peace — and a lot of support from her fans.

“Since I’ve shared, people have been so sweet to me,” she added. “Even in the audience, people have come to me and hugged me and said ‘you deserve it.’”

And now she’s got it! Congratulations to Eve and Cooper on expanding their family and welcoming their beautiful boy.