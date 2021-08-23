Little Mix Star Leigh-Ann Pinnock Surprises Fans By Revealing She’s Given Birth To Twins

JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

What’s better than one blessing? Why two, of course.

Little Mix singer Leigh-Ann Pinnock certainly believes so after revealing to her fans that she recently welcomed twins.

“We asked for a miracle, we were given two,” the British singer shared on Monday, August 22. “Our cubbies are here.” The twins were born on August 16 to Pinnock and her fiancé, footballer Andre Gray.

Pinnock first announced she was expecting in May.

“We’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and we can’t believe the dream is finally coming true… we can’t wait to meet you,” she wrote on Instagram.

The babies were born just days before her Little Mix group mate Perrie Edwards. And Pinnock’s sister, Sairah, welcomed her second in August as well. That being said, her family has triple the blessing to celebrate.

Leigh-Ann shared back in June, while quietly carrying twins, that dealing with the physical growing pains of pregnancy was tough, but absolutely worth it.

“Time to give my body some credit 💫… this is the hardest thing I have EVER done, I have struggled these past few weeks,” she said at the time. “Swollen hands and feet, bruised ribs and then chuck in a whole heap of hormones to the mix 😩 but then I think about what’s actually going on inside this belly and I’m mind blown… creating life… I am so proud of how far I’ve come and so grateful for this blessing.”