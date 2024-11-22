A 'Snatched' Lizzo Shows Off Her Curves And Gives Fans Serious Motivation

Music artist Lizzo has been loud about her love for herself at every size. Since the inception of the 36-year-old’s career, she’s been unapologetic about body positivity and loving herself as she is. That said, loving yourself where you are doesn’t mean you cannot propel yourself towards a more evolved version of yourself. The About Damn Time singer has been doing just that and quietly shedding pounds.

We say ‘quietly’, because the star has mostly been out of the way, minding her business, and sharing snippets of her life. Recently, she posted a photo of herself looking snatched in a YITTY red bodysuit, which excited her fans and motivated them to work to achieve a healthier lifestyle and physique.

While Lizzo has spoken about lifestyle changes occasionally, she’s mostly been letting the work speak for itself.

If anyone is wondering what led to the singer’s noticeable weight loss, one change was transitioning away from veganism, which she shared on social media in October.

“After tests and research I found that animal proteins helped me have more energy, lose weight and helped with my mental fog,” the singer said in a TikTok video showing what she eats in a day as a former vegan.

While we see a difference in the flute-playing queen’s figure, what isn’t different is her commitment to being kind, self-compassionate and accepting of her body, no matter how it evolves.

Back in September, Lizzo uploaded a video of her working out in the gym and an uplifting and affirming message about her body. The TV personality looked noticeably trimmer in the video, which fans pointed out.

“I accept my body as it is today & I accept my body will change. I love my body through all its stages because acceptance is a form of self-love. 💗 have a great day!” the caption read.

Lizzo’s September caption is consistent with her core values around self-acceptance, which is critical in a society that often subtly tells you that you aren’t lovable until you tick off certain boxes. In 2015, before the Truth Hurts singer began gaining visibility in the entertainment world, she spoke about the importance of caring for your body in the Dove ‘What’s Underneath Project.

“Any body is a good place to be if you listen to it, take care of it. I am, for the first time ever, actually listening to it and giving it everything that it wants. From vitamins to positive reinforcement, to sunlight to rest. It’s being nice to me back,” she said. Her messaging hasn’t changed much.

While the singer has lost a notable amount of weight, her goal isn’t to be thin and she made that clear in 2023 via a TikTok video.

The 36-year-old told her audience that while she’s been “taking the physical part [of her career] more seriously” in recent months, she’s “not trying to escape fatness.”

“I’ve always loved moving my body. I’ve always loved working out,” she said in the TikTok video in May 2023. “I’m very holistically conscious—like I am very hippie-dippie and woo woo when it comes to food and supplements and just thinking about my body and the environment—and I think a lot of people see a fat person that way and immediately just assume everything they’re doing is to be thin. I’m not tryna be thin. I don’t ever want to be thin.”

We love seeing this queen shine and radiate this self-loving energy at every stage of her journey. We’re also thankful that she embodies what it looks like to accept and love every version of yourself while working towards becoming your highest self.