Kenya Moore And Daughter, Brooklyn, Go On An Adventurous Mother-Daughter Trip To Kenya!

Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore has twirled her way to Kenya with her 5-year-old daughter Brooklyn. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta personality shared the news that she’d travel to the East African destination with Instagram users earlier this week.

“Kenya and Brooklyn take Brooklyn!!!” she wrote excitedly in the caption of a video of herself and Brooklyn in a car that began with her asking fans to guess where she is. “I’ve waited my entire life to visit #Kenya and I get to share this experience with my daughter. Following Brookie on @snapchat on brooklynboundtv for snaps throughout our trip and for a huge announcement coming soon!!!” the caption ended.

The former Miss USA continued to share anecdotes of her trip with fans, keeping them posted on the vibrant activities she got up to with Brooklyn. Their adventure began with a visit to a monumental Kenyan safari.

“Welcome to #kenya,” the caption began. “What a beautiful country! Day 1 of our African #safari. In #NairobiKenya is the only safari in the world within city limits. We actually saw more animals… coming soon.” In the video, Kenya and Brookly were seated in a safari vehicle looking at animals out in the wild. They spotted a flamingo, giraffe, lion, and turtle while on the tour.

Outside of doing popular tourist activities, Kenya and Brooklyn also got a feel of the local culture by visiting the Masai Tribe. The entrepreneur shared a video of some of the local people in their element.

“What a beautiful rich country. These remarkable people from Kenya and here the Masai Tribe, may not have the riches of the world or worldly things but they lack nothing. They are rich in love, family, and traditions. I love the spirit of these people. Truly indescribable beauty.”

Kenya also shared a snippet of Brooklyn in the city of Lamu holding a baobab fruit which she cutely mistook for a mango.

It’s heart-warming to see the model and TV personality enjoying motherhood, especially after going through a tumultuous divorce. Moore was previously married to entrepreneur Marc Daley; they eloped in 2017 but separated by 2019. The former couple tried to rekindle their love and give it another shot but eventually split again in 2021 when Kenya filed for divorce. After a three-year litigation, the divorce was finalized in December 2023. While forever love wasn’t in the cards for them, their daughter, Brooklyn, is a beautiful byproduct of their relationship.

Earlier this year, in an interview on the Big Tigger Morning Show, Moore called out Daly who she claimed was engaged and hadn’t seen his daughter since March 2023.

“There isn’t really any co-parenting because there really hasn’t been any visitation – not zero, but very few,” she carefully explained. “It’s up to Brooklyn’s dad to make an effort to see her, and it just hasn’t happened a lot in the last three years.”

“I’m a single mom,” she said jokingly in her recent interview adding, “I know somebody out there trying to make me a two-time single mom. Where you at?”

We’re glad to see both beauties flourishing and exploring the world together!