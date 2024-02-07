Kenya Moore Says Ex-Husband Marc Daly Is Engaged: 'Good Luck To Her'

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore had a few things to say about her ex-husband Marc Daly during a recent interview on The Big Tigger Morning Show on Feb. 1. Moore, 53, says Daly barely visits their 5-year-old daughter Brooklyn when quizzed about how co-parenting is going.

“There isn’t really any co-parenting because there really hasn’t been any visitation – not zero, but very few,” she carefully explained. “It’s up to Brooklyn’s dad to make an effort to see her, and it just hasn’t happened a lot in the last three years.”

Moore says she has sole custody of Brooklyn. She and Daly married in St. Lucia in 2017, had Brooklyn in 2018, but separated in 2019. In 2020, the beauty went on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and said Marc was “fighting for his marriage,” so it seemed there was still hope the former couple could figure things out. However, in 2021 she filed for divorce.

“I’m a single mom,” she said jokingly in her recent interview adding, “I know somebody out there trying to make me a two-time single mom. Where you at?”

Moore also revealed during an appearance on The Breakfast Club on Feb. 6 that her former hubby is engaged. It happened when she was asked if they could reunite if Daly was willing to do the work.

“Well apparently he has a fiancee now so I don’t know,” she said laughing. “She’s not Black. I don’t really care what she is. Good luck to her. I wish you well, it’s not my problem anymore.”

She also revealed that he hasn’t seen his daughter since March. She also said she’s currently dating. Last year, she was getting to know restaurateur Roi Shlomo but it doesn’t seem the two took things much further.

The TV personality is still open to having more kids, which she disclosed in August 2023 during a RHOA episode. She was considering using embryos she created with her ex-husband.

The former couple didn’t have a smooth divorce since it took over three years to finalize all the details. During The Breakfast Club interview, Moore said she’s waiting for the judge to sign the paperwork to make the divorce official.

At the end of last year, Moore announced that she was granted a divorce and shared how relieved she was about it.

“After more than three years of litigation, I have finally been granted a divorce,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “I want to thank everyone who prayed for and uplifted me when I needed it the most.”

She added, “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life and being the best mom I can be for my daughter, Brooklyn.”