Meet Kenya Moore’s New Beau

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Kenya Moore is dating again, recently revealing that she’s been entertaining the advances of a successful restaurateur by the name of Roi Shlomo. She said that they have a lot in common and as of right now, are good friends getting to know each other better.

“Roi has been someone that I’ve known for a while, over a year, as friends and I just think we have a lot in common,” she shared in a chat with Entertainment Tonight. “We have friends in common, likes in common and, if nothing else, a great friendship.”

Shlomo can be seen briefly in the trailer for the new season of Real Housewives of Atlanta, premiering on May 7. In the clip for the 15th season, Moore’s co-star, Marlo Hampton, claims she dated him at one time as well. In her ET chat, Moore debunked that claim.

“It’s not true,” she said. “It’s 100 percent not true. She makes up everything. You can’t believe a word that comes out of her mouth.”

In conversation with ESSENCE recently, Moore talked about what she’s looking for in a suitor, and her wants were fairly simple.

“Oh, honestly you might think that list is extravagant or impossible, but it really isn’t. I just feel like you have to be a kind person,” she said. “A person who is funny, easygoing. I don’t like show boaters. I don’t like people who just are trying to get other people’s attention. Someone who is just down to earth, regular, but just has a lot of different layers, you know? I don’t think it takes a lot. I just think it takes the right things to happen.”

Shlomo has found success as a restaurant owner, including being the brains behind the cafe chain Kale Me Crazy, having launched the frozen yogurt chain Yogli Mogli, and owning Turks & Caicos’ Aziza Restaurant & Lounge. With that in mind, if you’re thinking that Moore has a type, you’re right. Her estranged husband, Marc Daly, is also a restaurateur. When asked how things are going with their divorce proceedings, she told ESSENCE she’s hoping they can come to an agreement (there was no prenup) and avoid a trial.

“If we can’t figure it out before our trial, then we’ll have to go to trial after all this time. It’s something that I really don’t want,” she said. “I just want it to be over with. I just want it to be over with so that it’s just something that we don’t have to keep re-living.”

The two have been in the process of ending their marriage since the RHOA star first announced they were separating in 2019. By 2021, she filed for divorce after reconciliation efforts proved to be futile. Now she’s seeing what’s out there, and doing so with Shlomo. We wish her luck!