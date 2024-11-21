Kelis Launched Her First Children’s Book, ‘Seven Wonders Of Africa,’ Inspired By Her Travels

Getty

Kelis is a woman of many talents and her latest one on display is authoring a children’s book. The singer took to Instagram to announce that she wrote a new book titled ‘Seven Wonders of Africa’ that follows the main character, Abel Sabbath Brown, on her adventures around the continent. The singer also announced in the same breath that she started a new company.

“I’m so happy to finally show you something I’ve been working on. I WROTE MY FIRST CHILDREN’S BOOK!!! I started a company called MAKE IT BROWN,” she wrote in an Instagram caption under a video of her discussing the new book.

“With the sole purpose of providing characters and stories about places and adventures our children can see themselves in. This is all about love and representation. This story has been inspired by my journey throughout Africa this year,” her caption continued.

Kelis has been giving us the travel content we didn’t know we needed over the past year documenting her journeys through Africa. The Milkshake artist has explored destinations like Tanzania, Kenya, Zanzibar and Rwanda, immersing herself in local communities and farming.

The 45-year-old artist’s caption continued, “I’ve been traveling with my family and we have been so grateful to be able to see all the beauty this continent has to offer. From its people to the land it has been nothing short of amazing. And I wanted to share it with all of you and your families. I truly love us, so from my heart to you! Please welcome into your heart SEVEN WONDERS OF AFRICA AND ABLE SABBATH BROWN. ❤️ #book #kids #read #childrensbook #africa #eastafrica #learn”

The new author also shared in a separate post that the children’s book is now available on her website in hard copies, digital, and audio versions.