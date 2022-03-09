Black Women In Hollywood To Know: Talent Agents

Just a few short years ago, the entertainment industry was stifling creatives of color. Now, Black women in powerful positions—from directors’ chairs to C-suites—are presenting fresh narratives and taking their rightful place in the field. As Hollywood catches up to our expertise, we’re showing the world who we really are.

Meet the talent agents who are setting the standard today.

01 Lorrie Bartlett Head of Talent, ICM Known for: Being the first Black woman to join the board of a major Hollywood agency. 02 Tracy Christian Founder, TCA MGMT Known for: Forming her own agency, whose roster of clients includes Tisha Campbell, Mona Scott Young and Mekai Curtis. 03 Arleta Fowler Talent agent, CAA Known for: Being named one of Business Insider’s Top Agents for YouTube Creators and Influencers. 04 Tiauna Jackson Owner, The Jackson Agency Known for: Being the first Black woman elected to the board of directors for the Association of Talent Agents. 05 Andrea Nelson Meigs Partner, United Talent Agency Known for: Building clients’ careers across a variety of platforms, such as television, film, theater, music, branding and publishing. 06 Dana Sims Talent agent, CAA Known for: Brokering deals for Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Pearl Thusi, Alyssa Goss and Dean Jagger. 07 Lindsay Wagner Chief Diversity Officer, United Talent Agency Known For: Driving strategy for the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, including UTA’s $1 million commitment to social justice causes. 08 Ava Greenfield Television Literary Agent, ICM Partners Known For: A striking list of clients that includes BWIH honoree Quinta Brunson, Regina King, and Laverne Cox. 09 April King Talent Agemt, ICM Partners. Known For: Securing opportunities for music and comedy clients, including Amanda Seales, Teyana Taylor, Ne-Yo, and BWIH Honoree Quinta Brunson.