Kelis Has Been Living Her Best Life In Africa  

Kelis is one of the most dynamic artists; one day she’s singing “Milkshake,” the next she’s farming, and right now our girl is traveling through Africa. We’ve been lucky enough to get to go along with her on that journey, through social media of course, and what we know is that the renaissance woman has been to Kenya, Zanzibar and Rwanda so far.

In a recent video posted on Instagram, the 44-year-old is out in what appears to be the countryside in Rwanda. She notes that you can find more beef than chicken in the country and shares a view of Rwandan cows while dressed in an orange and blue printed dress. As a farmer, she was completely in her element.

In another of Kelis’ videos, she can be seen trying to cross a busy road in Nairobi, Kenya while holding two shopping bags. The singer compares the experience to double Dutch as she prepares to cross the busy streets of the populous country in East Africa. The farmer and chef was headed to a craft market to get some goodies to take back home.

“Pedestrians you don’t have the right of way here. Look both ways! And move fast! Be aggressive,” she artist wrote in a caption. While crossing, the singer’s travel companion waited across the street, egging her on.

While in Kenya, Kelis has also been to the stunning Lake Elementaita, where she shared a view of the natural hot water springs. Rift Valley, a tea farm, and a visit to a kitchen to watch a local chef make chapati—a delicacy mostly made from flour—has also been a part of her adventure.

In addition to Kenya and Rwanda, Kelis has touched down in Zanzibar. She shared a video of her grocery shopping at a local market.

If you’ve been following Kelis for some time, you know this isn’t her first time in Africa. In 2020, she went to Tanzania and Kenya, where she also shared her adventures on social media.

When Kelis isn’t busy being a travel bae, she is farming, cooking, and being a mommy. She has three children—Knight, 14, with ex-husband Nas, son Shepherd, 7, and daughter Galilee, 3. Her youngest kids are with late husband Mike Mora, who passed in 2022. He died from stomach cancer after a two-year battle.

The beauty has tagged Tanzania, Uganda and Botswana in one of her posts, so those may be the next destinations on her itinerary. Wherever she goes, we’re always down to live vicariously through our good sis, whether she’s seeing the beauty of the continent or back on her farm.