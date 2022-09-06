Kelis Discusses Loss Of Husband Mike Mora For The First Time: ‘We Were Able To Prepare, And Love, And Say Goodbye’

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UOMA Beauty

Earlier this year, singer Kelis lost her husband, photographer Mike Mora, after a nearly two-year battle with stomach cancer. The multitalented “Milkshake” singer, chef and farmer opened up about handling the grief with grace in a new interview.

“It wasn’t something that was sudden. We were able to prepare, and love, and say goodbye,” she told PEOPLE while DJ’ing at an event for Bai Boost in NYC recently. She said the family, including the couple’s three children Knight (from her first marriage to rapper Nas), Shepherd and daughter Galilee were all very clear on Mora’s condition and how it was advancing.

“We were able to spend the time that we needed to, as much as we were given, the best way that we could,” she said. “Is it a great situation? No, it’s freaking awful, but I am grateful.”

She added, “It was out of our hands from the beginning. We’re just grateful for what we had. It’s part of life.”

The star and Mora married in 2014. He made public his diagnosis in September 2021 on Instagram at the year mark, sharing his unfiltered thoughts with followers, including encouragement to others.

“You always see people post about how life is too short. How you should reach out to those you love no matter where life has taken you. It is the truth,” he wrote at the time time. “Don’t take your time here, your time with friends, family, for granted. Sh-t can be over just like that!”

Kelis told PEOPLE that doing just that, not taking the time she had left with Mora for granted, has given her some peace in the way in which she’s handled her grief.

“It doesn’t change the fact that I’m heartbroken… but it does change how I choose to approach it,” she said. “It reminds you how short time is, and how we don’t have any control. I want to control what I can control — how I treat the people around me. I’m really big on celebrating people when they’re here. I don’t feel like it’s as useful when they’re gone.”