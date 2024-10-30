Kenya Moore And Her Daughter Brooklyn Debut New Children’s Book

Getty

Kenya Moore and her 5-year-old daughter Brooklyn are attempting to take over the literary world with their new book “Brooklyn Bound: Paris.”

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member and her mini-me had a chat with Fox Atlanta’s Alyse Eady to discuss the book.

Brooklyn started by explaining where her inspiration for the book stemmed from.

“I made a Bluey book, and that’s how my mommy wanted to make a book,” Brooklyn explained shyly.

Kenya jumped in to give more context for the inspiration behind their joint children’s book.

“She wrote her own Bluey book with illustrations and stapled it together. She had a little help, but I was so impressed. I was like, you know what? Let’s talk about what we love together and inspire some other children and families to dream big,” Moore, 53, said.

The TV personality also teased that this book would be the first of many–the mother and daughter also plan to release another publication titled “Brooklyn Bound: Kenya” in the near future.

Speaking of which, the mother-daughter duo recently went on an adventurous trip to Kenya, which the former Miss USA documented on Instagram. Fans will likely see their experiences, which included visiting the renowned Kenyan safari and Masai Tribe embedded in the book once it’s released.

When asked about her recent adventure, Brooklyn said, “We saw the animals migrate and I stepped on hippo poop!”

The five-year-old added that the best part of traveling is “Seeing new cultures.”

Publishing a book with Brooklyn is a proud moment for the mom of one because she’s working towards instilling values around entrepreneurship and adventure in her mini me. Seeing as Moore is also a business owner, it makes sense that she hopes the same for her little one.

“The world is bigger than our backyard,” Moore said. “It’s wonderful because it’s what I work so hard for,” the proud mom added.

“Brooklyn Bound: Paris” will be available for purchase on November 3rd and might be the perfect holiday gift for a child in your life.