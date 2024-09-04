Keke Palmer And Leodis Go On A Mother-Son Trip To Brazil!

Keke Palmer/Instagram

Keke Palmer’s recent social media post provides us with the baby content we need. The 31-year-old shared multiple images from a trip with her son Leodis to Rio De Janeiro and Buenos Aires in Brazil.

Palmer gave us a list of the activities she attended with her one-year-old, including enjoying crepes, which upstaged France, lounging on a Catamaran, and marveling at the Iguazu Falls. The Action Jackson star also shared a cute history fact about the country and its culture in her Instagram post highlighting her travels.

“Have you heard the legend of Naipi and Taroba? The two lovers from different tribes. Naipi was meant to be married off to someone else but ran away with Taroba where they both met their deadly fate. Yet even still they could never be apart as they are forever together and you know by the rainbow you see at Iguazu Falls 🥹,” she wrote in the caption.

Palmer has been taking several mommy-and-son trips over the past year and enjoying the fruits of her labor. In July, the singer and actress took Leodis to Rome, and she shared a similar listicle detailing all of their adventures. Likewise, she often takes Leodis to work (he even tagged along to the 2024 ESSENCE Fest!).

In her recent post, Palmer emphasized the importance of resting and being present during this phase of her life.

“I’m so happy I took a break! The start of my 3rd decade has been all about self mastery and I cannot be my best self if I am ignoring all I need. Which is not just getting to the bag but knowing that the bag will be there and to fill my cup with timeless moments like this. That’s what makes purpose and intention, CLEAR! 💝,” the caption on the post concluded.