Keke Palmer Addresses Pregnancy Rumors After Celebrating Her 31st Birthday With Ex Darius Jackson

Getty

Multi-talented artist Keke Palmer just turned a year older, and the first item on her agenda is debunking pregnancy rumors. Fans have been speculating that the 31-year-old is pregnant because of recent pictures of her friend holding her stomach while she sported a fitted gold gown on her birthday.

“The hand on the stomach almost made me think “we” had another Keke coming!” a fan commented on the photo.

The former Nickelodeon actress replied, “And idk why her ass did that haha cause honey the way I was drinking last night the “baby” wouldn’t be making it.”

The pictures in question were from Palmer’s 31st birthday party, which was a fabulous event with family and friends. Palmer’s birthday party was a gala-themed event, go guests were dressed to the nines in dinner-ware such as gowns and suits.

“Without a doubt, best birthday ever! The theme was BUSINESS WOMAN AT LARGE. Very Gala, very CEO, very hostesses giving you the mostest,😅💕” she wrote in a caption under another batch of images from the party.

The father of Palmer’s child, Darius Jackson, also attended the party, leaving fans wondering if the two are an item again. In one of the images posted in the series of photos on Instagram, Palmer and Jackson are holding their son Leodis and kissing him on both sides of his cheek. Some fans argue that they’re simply co-parenting but as usual, the actress is mute on her personal life.

The last fans heard Palmer was granted a temporary restraining order against the father of her child in November 20203 because of alleged abuse over the course of their two-year relationship. This came shortly after Jackson shamed the Nope star for wearing a sheer outfit to the Usher concert.

The actress was also seen with Jackson earlier this month, posing with their one-year-old on a family outing. Since Palmer’s stomach was slightly protruding in the image, rumors began circulating that she was pregnant again. It seems fans are jumping the gun on this one, and Palmer remains a mother of one for now.