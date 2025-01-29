Kandi Burruss And Todd Tucker Travel To Zanzibar And Qatar For A Romantic Getaway

Kandi Burruss

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker know how to travel, especially intentionally.

Although the two lovebirds have been married for 10 years, they keep their marriage spicy and exciting, mainly through fabulous international trips. Recently, the couple found themselves in Zanzibar, Africa, after an epic excursion through Qatar, which has many fans envious.

Burruss announced in February 2024 that she would be taking a hiatus from the popular Bravo reality television series Real Housewives of Atlanta, where she’s been a series regular since 2009. Burruss said her departure from the show will free her time to do other passion projects like acting, managing successful businesses, and spending quality time with family. Now, Burruss and her husband are enjoying each other under the African sun and living life to the fullest, as they should!

From a lavish stay in the Middle East, Qatar, specifically, to learning about African culture in Zanzibar, the two are exploring the world, but in style. Their trip to Doha, Qatar, included cultural dinners, traditional garb, sightseeing, and hookah indulging, leaving Todd feeling right at home. He captioned in an Instagram post, “I felt right at home in #doha Qatar! Alhamdulillah.”

Next, the two arrived in Zanzibar, Africa, to enjoy the pristine waters of the country and pencil in relaxation. Check out Kandi’s fantastic time on a yacht while her husband is filming. “I love seeing her Smile and enjoy herself!” Todd said. In a following Instagram post, he’s seen enjoying a cocktail poolside.

Lastly, Kandi enjoyed a traditional meal from the Mamas of Zanzibar, a cultural and culinary experience organization proudly run by Zanzibari women. She captioned her Instagram post, “I had the most amazing time with @mamasofzanzibar! They taught us so much today. Took us shopping in the market to pick out groceries & showed us how to make a delicious traditional meal from Zanzibar. Thank you ladies!!!! Sidebar…. Shaving a coconut is hard work! 🥥😂”

While Todd had a great time jumping and dancing with Zanzibari locals!

We hope to see more of Kandi and Todd worldwide enjoying each other’s company.