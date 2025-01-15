The Black Girl’s Guide To Travel: Caribbean Destinations To Visit In 2025

Getty Images

The Caribbean is home to a rich tapestry of cultures and landscapes, with each island offering something unique. Beyond the well-trodden paths, the region’s quieter corners beckon travelers to discover a more intimate side of island life. In 2025, take the opportunity to explore these gems—destinations that invite you to slow down, savor local experiences, and connect deeply with the spirit of the Caribbean.

These islands deliver the perfect blend of relaxation, adventure, and cultural immersion, making them ideal for those seeking something refreshingly authentic. Here are five that deserve a spot on your travel list.

Main street with colourful shops and restaurants in capital town Port Elizabeth on the island Bequia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Caribbean. (Photo by: Marica van der Meer/Arterra/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Bequia

Tucked within the lush archipelago of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Bequia is a seven-square-mile gem known for its serene beauty and restorative energy. Pronounced “Beck-way” and affectionately called the “Island of the Clouds,” this intimate paradise captivates visitors with its pristine beaches, vibrant culture, and a laid-back pace that invites both relaxation and renewal.

Bequia boasts a vibe that’s distinctly its own—equal parts tranquil haven and lively retreat, offering visitors the perfect balance of peaceful seclusion and engaging experiences.

Bequia’s rhythm, unhurried yet deeply restorative, is the heartbeat of its wellness offerings. Scenic rides to Spring Lookout reveal breathtaking views of mainland St. Vincent, grounding visitors in nature’s splendor. For the adventurous, a hike up Ma Peggy rewards determined trekkers with a stunning 360-degree panorama from its summit—a vista that makes every step worthwhile.

Cultural and historical gems enrich Bequia’s charm. The Bequia Heritage Museum offers an intimate glimpse into the island’s history, showcasing its legacy of model boat building—a cherished craft that remains vibrant today. Lower Bay Beach, with its gentle waves and relaxed vibe, invites afternoons of sunbathing or tranquil beachside yoga. Meanwhile, the island’s famous open-sided, safari-style taxis provide a delightful way to explore its scenic hillsides and hidden treasures.

Its allure lies not only in its physical beauty but also in its unique ability to rejuvenate. Alive with history, culture, and a rhythm that celebrates the art of simply being. Whether strolling the sands of Princess Margaret Beach or savoring the views from a hillside perch, Bequia doesn’t just welcome you—it restores you. It’s no wonder soca artist Marlo Benn sings, “Everybody dreams ah fi go England, my dream’s to go Bequia,” perfectly capturing the irresistible pull of this extraordinary Caribbean island.

Dominica, Scotts Head, elevated town view

Dominica

Dominica, known as “The Nature Island,” offers a harmonious blend of adventure, culture and natural wellness. With its dramatic landscapes, thriving ecosystems, and vibrant Creole heritage, this island stands out as a must-visit. Its striking topography boasts the world’s second-largest boiling lake and the Waitukubuli National Trail, an 115-mile route weaving through mountain ridges, lush rainforests, and welcoming villages. At Titou Gorge, you can swim through calm, emerald waters flanked by towering rock walls that open to a hidden waterfall. Nestled in the mountain-top community of Laudat, the gorge offers a serene escape where rivers meet the canopy and sky in perfect harmony.

Dominica’s vibrant culture takes center stage during events like the World Creole Music Festival, Carnival, and Jounen Kwéyòl (Creole Day). These celebrations connect generations through music, dance, and traditional cuisine. The WATO Festival, Dominica’s outdoor cooking event, offers a unique glimpse into Caribbean community life, showcasing the island’s culinary traditions against a backdrop of camaraderie.

For wellness seekers, Champagne Beach invites you to relax in its natural jacuzzi, where volcanic seafloor vents create soothing bubbles. Nearby, the Bubble Beach Spa combines hot spring rejuvenation with breathtaking seaside views. Across the island, hot springs are abundant—some require a trek through forested trails. In contrast, others are tucked into quiet villages or perched beside rivers, offering moments of relaxation amid volcanic terrain.

Dominica’s connection to nature isn’t just a setting—it’s a way of life. Whether hiking to the twin cascades of Trafalgar Falls, savoring tropical fruits freshly plucked from the trees, or dancing to the infectious rhythms of Bouyon during a festival, the island invites you to immerse yourself in its landscapes and culture fully.

Getty Images

Montserrat

Montserrat invites travelers to uncover a side of the Caribbean that feels personal and deeply connected to its past and present. This small pear-shaped island, located just south of Antigua and spanning 40 square miles, offers an authentic escape where natural beauty, history, and culture converge.

The island’s coastline features a mix of striking black-sand beaches and one secluded white-sand gem: Rendezvous Bay. Accessible only by a scenic hike or kayak, this pristine spot offers a tranquil retreat with breathtaking views. Little Bay and other black sand-shores provide ideal places for swimming, snorkeling, or simply unwinding and soaking in the peaceful atmosphere.

A defining chapter in the Emerald Isle’s history is the eruption of the Soufrière Hills Volcano 30 years ago, which forever changed the landscape, burying the capital city of Plymouth and displacing two-thirds of the population. Visitors can explore this history through guided tours of Plymouth, the “Buried City,” preserved under ash, or visit the Montserrat Volcano Observatory. The volcanic legacy, while pivotal, is just one part of the island’s story.

Culture thrives here, as vibrant as the land itself. The St. Patrick’s Festival stands out each year, celebrating the island’s unique African and Irish heritage. This festival commemorates the 1768 rebellion planned by enslaved freedom fighters with parades, music, food, and concerts, offering a lively reflection of the island’s layered history.

Adding to its charm is the island’s legacy as a creative hub. In the 1980s, AIR Studios Montserrat attracted music icons like Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder, who recorded there, cementing its place in music history. This artistic heritage remains a celebrated part of Montserrat’s story, offering visitors a deeper appreciation for its cultural significance.

Now, the island is embracing its future with a major seaport project, opening ahead of this year’s cruise season. This development will improve accessibility while preserving its ecosystems. With lush trails, vibrant festivals, and a blend of history and modernity, Montserrat invites travelers to connect with its multifaceted story and experience a truly unique Caribbean escape.

Stunning Pinney’s beach with Coconut Palms, and the Volcano in the distance, at Nevis. Caribbean

Nevis

Nevis, a 36-square-mile island in the Eastern Caribbean, has its own rhythm that encourages you to slow down and truly embrace the present. As part of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, this island thrives on simplicity and connection. The local motto, “rush slowly,” captures the essence of life here, reminding you to be present, appreciate the beauty around you, and let go of the need to hurry.

The western shore of Nevis is home to Pinney’s Beach, a golden stretch of sand that’s perfect for a leisurely swim or a sunset stroll. If you’re seeking something more secluded, you can find quiet coves like Oualie Beach, ideal for those who crave privacy and tranquility. Whether you’re dipping into the clear waters or enjoying a moment of peace along the shore, Nevis’ beaches offer the perfect setting for relaxation.

Beyond the beach, Barnes Ghaut provides another taste of Nevis’ authentic vibe. A stroll through this village, you’ll encounter local food spots that feel less like formal restaurants and more like stopping by a friend’s backyard barbecue. For those looking to reconnect with nature, Nevis offers just the right spots. Whether you’re soaking in the Nevis Hot Springs or wandering through the Nevis Botanical Gardens, there are plenty of places that encourage you to pause, breathe, and let the surroundings do the work. On this island, it’s not about rushing to check off a list of activities. It’s about slowing down, savoring, and enjoying the simple pleasures.

The setting sun casting a warm glow on the quaint George Town waterfront, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

Grand Cayman

Grand Cayman, the largest of the Cayman Islands, offers a delightful blend of natural beauty, cultural richness, and culinary experience. Its iconic Seven Mile Beach, often named one of the best in the world, invites visitors to bask in its powdery sands and turquoise waters.

But this year it’s the island’s culinary scene and creative community that’s a must-see experience. Dubbed the “brunch capital of the Caribbean,” Grand Cayman boasts a variety of high-quality brunch options, with menus ranging from classic Caribbean flavors to innovative international cuisine. The annual Cayman Cookout, hosted by world-renowned chefs, celebrates the island’s commitment to fresh, locally sourced ingredients, highlighting this gourmet paradise. Whether dining seaside at Tillie’s, the farm-to-table haven Thatch & Barrel, or longtime gems like Vivine’s Kitchen, visitors are treated to unforgettable flavors.

For a creative twist to any day on the island, The Library by the Sea serves up cocktails inspired by literary classics in a setting that feels both elegant and imaginative. Art enthusiasts will find inspiration in the island’s vibrant cultural offerings, from the contemporary exhibitions at the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands to the carefully curated collections at Palm Heights and the lively displays of Cayman Art Week.

Grand Cayman is more than just its famous beaches—it’s a place where culinary masterpieces celebrate local flavors, and art tells the story of a thriving creative community.