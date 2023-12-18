My Family’s New Holiday Tradition Is Travel. Here’s How We Did It

Nassau, Bahamas— Dining at the home of Mr. Stephen Ballot and his wife, Terri, is an experience I will never forget. Between bites of delicious guava BBQ chicken, conch fritters, Bahamian-style macaroni and cheese, and peas and rice, there was lots of laughter as my family bonded with the Ballots, their daughter, and several of their friends. We sat across the dining table trying to guess the meanings of local Bahamian sayings, and they tried to guess some sayings that my Guyanese American family shared.

As I listened to the sheer joy in the laughs of my sister and mom, I was excited and deeply moved by the delightful evening of cultural exchange and camaraderie; I knew immediately that our decision to spend Thanksgiving in The Bahamas and create a new family tradition was the right one.

The idea of doing this had been on our minds for five years, but we were not able to make it a reality until now. This year, we decided to travel rather than stay home, cook all day, or attend the annual parade. We aimed to have an experience centered on relaxation, cultural and personalized experience, and making local connections that would appeal to our multigenerational group. We found that in Nassau, the capital and tourism hub of The Bahamas, a country with over 700 islands and cays and 16 unique island destinations to explore.

According to the latest travel trends report from Hilton, which surveyed over 10,000 people in nine countries, the things that my family and I sought to make our travel experience complete, such as relaxation, cultural and personalized experiences, and local connections, will be recurring themes for U.S. travelers in 2024 and beyond.

From boating to beachside dinners, beautiful Black history and culture experiences told through art and local traditions to priceless connections made with local families and a dash of luxury, here’s how my family and I reconnected, recharged, and had a new holiday experience that included something for everyone.

CULTURE AND CONNECTIONS

At the home of the Ballot family, we enjoyed specialty crafted cocktails, a tasting of local pepper sauces and other spreads, as well as the rhythmic, high-energy sounds of traditional Bahamian Junkanoo, rake n scrape, and soca music. This husband and wife duo has hosted visitors for dinner at their home for over ten years as ambassadors in The Bahamas’ People To People Programme.

“Before all the frills, all of the hotels, before all the other stuff came along, this is what we did, we attracted people with who we are,” Mr. Ballot shared with my family, noting that hosting others is a part of who they are. For Mrs. Ballot, hosting down-home Bahamian dinner parties and showing visitors around the island they call home is a unique experience. “The opportunity to meet people that I would otherwise not meet is the most rewarding part of this experience,” she says.

Another highlight of our family vacation was checking out the expansive collection of contemporary art at The Current: Baha Mar Gallery and Art Center. It’s home to the ECCHO museum, the highly acclaimed Fairwind Exhibition, and one of the country’s largest collections of Bahamian art. We have had a guided tour of the art center with curator John Cox and learned about The Current’s work to highlight Bahamian art on a global stage through exhibitions, partnerships with local art collectors, artist residencies, tours, art lessons, workshops, and talks. Walking through the gallery, taking in the vibrant paintings, photography, and sculptures, and learning the stories of the works and the artists behind them was a great way to connect to the local Bahamian culture.

Another way we connected with the local culture was by visiting The Roots Junkanoo Shack. We saw how the elaborate, intricate, and colorful hand-crafted costumes come to life for the annual Junkanoo celebration, which takes place the day following Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Over the course of several months, the more than 500 members of Roots Junkanoo Group prepare for the street parade, which is accompanied by a steady beat of whistles, cowbells, horns, and goatskin drums that begins in the wee hours of the morning.

REST AND RELAXATION AND FUN

The choice of staying in Nassau meant that we had a wide variety of hotels to choose from that could accommodate families of all backgrounds and ages. Our choice was the all-inclusive, adults-only Hotel Riu Palace Paradise Island, where we had a two-bedroom family suite with an ocean view, was a great choice. Beyond being mere steps from the picturesque turquoise waters of Cabbage Beach, we took full advantage of the fitness center and spa. We also enjoyed the many dining options, from local Bahamian food to steakhouse selections and the nightly entertainment, which included a Latin Night and Junkanoo night during our stay.

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS

As a family that loves culture, nature, and pictures, we explored downtown Nassau and stopped at the straw market, the Bahamas National Art Gallery, Fort Charlotte, and The Queen’s Staircase. Ardastra Gardens & Wildlife Conservation Centre also offered an opportunity for us to connect with nature. Seeing the iconic Flamingo Show was a must for us! During our visit, we also wanted to support some local brands so we purchased handcrafted soaps and candles from the My Ocean brand and beautiful dresses from Bahari Bahamas. And it was only right that we toasted our trip with a signature Bahama Mama from John Watling’s Distillery.

For years, anytime someone asked me what I was doing for Thanksgiving, my response would always be “well what I want to do is have my turkey by the beach with my family.” Now I could do without the turkey, but the beach part and finding new ways to connect with some of the people I am most thankful for is something I was determined to find a way to do and we did.

This year, my family and I watched snippets of the annual parade from a beautiful cabana on Cable Beach at Goldwynn Resort & Residences just before ordering lunch and taking an afternoon swim. We created new memories and a new tradition and couldn’t be more thankful.