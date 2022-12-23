We Like To Party- Black Holiday Celebrations Beyond Christmas

01

Winneba Fancy Dress Festival

The Fancy Dress Festival originates from the West African country of Ghana. Participants dress in extravagant clothing, masks, dance, and sing in the street. The name of the festival, known locally as “Kaakaamotobi,” derives from the masks that are shaped into fanciful or scary costumes and worn by masqueraders to disguise themselves. The costumes are intended to elicit emotions or reactions like fear, anxiety, or laughter through exaggerated features. It dates back to colonial Ghana when Dutch and English settlers wore masks to New Year’s Eve parties. Ghanaians in Winneba began forming masquerade groups as far back as the 1930s, partly to mock European life and dress. It’s now evolved into a beloved cultural event. The people of Winneba in the Central region of Ghana hold the annual masquerade festival on the first day of January.