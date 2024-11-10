Sunrise Yoga and Sisterhood: How This Caribbean Retreat Is Inspiring New Paths To Self-Discovery And Self-Care

Free Spirit Yoga

Bequia, St. Vincent and The Grenadines—The delicious scent of cocoa drifted softly through the air as we gathered in the serene embrace of Bequia’s beaches for a ceremony that would open their hearts and set the tone for a transformative journey. This was no ordinary gathering; it was a sacred ritual that gently called each woman present to open her senses and her heart. As we were guided through the experience, each of us present was encouraged to take each sip with intention, as though each taste could soften the spaces we held tightly for far too long. Here, we were invited to release, embrace vulnerability, and reconnect with ourselves and each other.

“The cocoa tea ceremony expands the heart and allows us to examine our relationships with love, with others, and most importantly, with ourselves,” wellness practitioner Rae-Dawne John shares, inviting each participant to let go of burdens and make space for growth.

Her words landed with weight. This morning ritual wasn’t merely a drink; it was an invitation to expand our minds, to let go of any restraints that had kept our emotions guarded and hearts closed. The cocoa, grown locally in Saint Vincent, held a special place in this ceremony. John described it as a kind of medicine, its warmth and depth meant to “expand the heart space” and bring us as participants into a realm of openness and healing. Each of us sat with a journal nearby, ready to capture the insights stirred by this experience—a tender step into what would be a truly extraordinary journey of self-discovery.

That experience was just one of the many transformative moments during the inaugural Free Spirit Wellbeing Retreat, held on the island of Bequia in April. The retreat was carefully curated to nourish the mind, body and spirit against the peaceful backdrop of the lush Grenadines.

“I was inspired to host this retreat because, in the Caribbean, we need more spaces where people can heal,” says John, founder of Free Spirit Yoga, who hosted the retreat. “We don’t have many safe spaces where people feel seen and heard, and I wanted to create that. Here on Bequia, we have the perfect setting—beautiful beaches, rivers, waterfalls and a community that is naturally healing.”

Her words reminded me of my many visits to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines over the past eight years. My trips have always been vibrant, a whirlwind of festivals, music and more. Yet, this time, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines—a stunning archipelago of 32 islands and cays in the Eastern Caribbean—revealed a quieter, more intentional side. This retreat wasn’t about the bustling energy I had once known but about stillness, connection and introspection.

In the tranquil embrace of Bequia, known as “The Island Of The Clouds,” over four transformative days, I was immersed in a slower rhythm with ten other women that were deeply restorative. Each day began with sunrise yoga, overlooking the lush green landscapes and calming waters, grounding us in the beauty around us. We gathered for meals and a culinary workshop celebrating local ingredients, nourishing body and spirit. Beachside meditation sessions helped to quiet our minds, a morning hike helped us connect with nature and a sunset cruise brought a sense of peace and unity among us that was truly memorable.

The retreat invited attendees into a space of vulnerability, healing and grounding, amid the island’s natural beauty. Bequia’s intimate charm and unspoiled landscapes are captivating and deeply calming. I fully embraced it as a sanctuary for wellness, community healing and personal rejuvenation. As part of the retreat experience, John introduced yoga practices designed to help everyone manage stress, regulate our nervous systems and cultivate a deeper sense of inner peace. The sessions combined physical movement with mindful journaling, creating a holistic approach to wellness.

“Yoga is more than just the physical,” she explains. “In Western culture, we often focus on the external—the poses, the aesthetics. But yoga is about the mind, body and spirit. It’s a healing modality that taps into all aspects of our humanity.” This space for intentional reflection felt essential to our journeys. Each of us had come with our own stories, and Bequia became the canvas on which we could explore them.

“Bequia is like no other place,” retreat participant Shanika Layne shares. “It allows you to take a step back. You get the authentic Caribbean vibe without it being too commercialized. Even as someone from Saint Vincent, coming to Bequia feels like a retreat—a place to get away from the everyday hustle. You always leave rejuvenated.”

“Saint Vincent, even for me as someone from the mainland it always feels like a place where I can recharge. It’s very local, very natural. You get that authentic Caribbean ‘vibesiness’ without it being too over the top. Whether it’s a quick day trip or a weekend getaway, it’s always the perfect retreat for taking care of ourselves,” she added.

Kayla Harley, a retreat participant who flew in from Washington, D.C., expressed how the retreat allowed her to step away from her busy life. “Life is always so full of hustle and bustle for me. Being here on Bequia, known as the island of clouds, has been an opportunity to slow down, recharge and spend time with some incredible women from all over the globe. It feels like a community, not just a retreat. The energy here is calm, serene and grounded,” she says.

Harley shared how impactful the setting was on her experience: “To me, wellness is medicine. It’s the time, space and energy you draw from nature and the elements. I don’t have to buy wellness here; I can simply experience it. Knowing I can pick sugar apples, soursop, and plums directly from the land, I feel fed by the earth.”

For John, Bequia’s energy harmonized with her mission to provide a sanctuary where people can disconnect from the pressures of daily life and reconnect with themselves. She emphasized creating a holistic experience beyond just physical wellness. “Yoga is more than just the physical,” she said. “It’s about the mind, body, and spirit. Here on Bequia, we have the perfect setting—beaches, rivers and a community that is naturally healing.”

The Wellbeing Retreat is part of a larger wellness movement happening across the Caribbean, led by practitioners like Rae-Dawne John, who are cultivating spaces for people to reconnect with themselves and each other. This retreat, in particular, allowed attendees to explore wellness in a context that valued community and celebrated the natural beauty and cultural resonance of Saint Vincent and The Grenadines. And John says this retreat experience is just the beginning.

“Wellness is a journey, and in the Caribbean, we’re leading that journey in a way that feels authentic to our culture and our people,” John explains. Her personal wellness journey was shaped by her desire to offer safe spaces for healing. This journey started with her studies in tourism and evolved into a commitment to mental and emotional well-being. “This retreat is an extension of that calling. I wanted my participants to leave feeling equipped with tools to navigate life and with the sense that they’re part of a supportive community.”

The retreat offered precisely what I needed—moments of stillness and rejuvenation along with practical ways to bring that calm into my daily life as I continue my journey toward greater balance in my life. It also allowed me to connect with a new community of people and experience Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, one of my favorite places to visit, as a true sanctuary. In this place, I can relax, reflect and feel deeply grounded.

The next Wellbeing Retreat is set for next May on the private oasis of Young Island Resort, promising another immersive journey in this idyllic Caribbean setting. Reflecting on the experience, John’s words resonated deeply: “Healing is a human right.” And on the idyllic shores of Bequia, for a few unforgettable days, that right was celebrated in full.