Kandi Burruss And Todd Tucker Celebrate Their Son's 9th Birthday

Kandi Burruss now has a nine-year-old–her son Ace Tucker just got closer to double digits. The family of six celebrated the only boy of the clan by throwing an Altitude Trampoline Park birthday bash. The party occurred before Ace’s birthday, which Kandi shared in a caption under an Instagram reel dedicated to her son.

“My baby @acetucker is growing up so fast! I’ll save my emotional post for his actual bday but we’re already celebrating! I love you Ace! 😘❤️”

In the action-packed video, there are clips of Ace having the time of his life with friends and family in addition to adults joining in on the fun. The 49-year-old artist also shared another post praising the party.

“All of our parties be lit. Even the kid parties!” she wrote in the caption of the post before thanking friends and family for showing up to the celebration.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alumni kept her word and followed up with an intimate birthday post on Ace’s actual birthday, which is January 6.

“Happy Birthday to my baby boy @acetucker!!! I love you soooo much! So smart, handsome, respectful, outgoing, caring, competitive, loving, talented & just an overall VIBE! I’m so proud to be your mom. I’m enjoying watching you grow up. Give @acetucker some birthday love!!!! Can y’all believe he’s 9yrs old already?!” she wrote under a reel of precious moments of Ace throughout his nine years.

Ace is Burruss’ second-born child and the first one she had with her longtime husband Todd. The couple had their second child, Blaze Tucker, in 2019. Kandi and Todd also came to the relationship with one child each–Riley Burruss and Kaela Tucker.

Todd couldn’t let his only son’s birthday pass without giving him an Instagram shout-out.

“Happy Birthday to my guy! @acetucker,” the entrepreneur wrote in an Instagram caption. “I love you so much and I get more and more excited to be apart of journey in life. I’ve been so blessed to have an amazing son like you. Happy Birthday and I look forward to spending many more with you!”

Kandi and Todd have been married since April 2014, surpassing a decade of love.