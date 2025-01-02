Black Girl’s Guide To Travel: Where Black Women Should Go And Stay In 2025

Danielle Pointdujour

After feeling like 2024 was the longest year ever, 2025 is finally here. A new year means there’s an opportunity for new adventures, especially regarding travel. Black women have declared this the year of reclaiming our time and indulging in more things that bring us joy, spark our curiosity, and make us excited to live life to the fullest again.

According to a recent trend report, 66% of travelers say they are more interested in catching flights than ever, with 12% of their budget set aside for cultural experiences and specific events like concerts.

So, where should you be jetting off to next?

Some people love cultural trips; others seek adrenaline rushes in the great outdoors. Then there are those, like me, who want to sit on a beach, have a long lunch with a glass of wine, and read a good book—with a bit of cultural adventure mixed in.

With that in mind, we’ve curated a list of must-visit locations (with hotels to match!) for 2025 at the top of our flight search list. And trust us, all of them are worth the trip.

Saint Vincent

The Caribbean is never a bad idea when you’re looking for a sun-filled escape. But 2025 is the year we look past the usual suspects like Jamaica to underrated gems that have been under our noses the entire time. Made up of 32 islands and cays, St. Vincent and the Grenadines are finally ready to shine. In the past, many travelers used the main island as a stopover on the way to the sandy beaches of Bequia, Mustique, and Canouan. But with new direct flights to the island from the U.S., there’s no better time to feel the Vincy vibes. In the capital of Kingstown, you can wander the oldest botanical garden in the Western Hemisphere or shop market stalls for fresh fruits before stopping for lunch at Vee Jay’s Restaurant and Bar. Active travelers can hike La Soufrière volcano, the highest peak in St. Vincent, or swim in the crystal clear waters, searching for sea turtles and colorful coral reefs.

Where to stay: Sandals Saint Vincent.

Muscat, Oman

When I first visited Oman on a girls’ trip in 2013, I was taken aback by the country’s rugged natural beauty filled with majestic mountains, picturesque sinkholes, hidden coves, and sweeping deserts. Yet despite being so close to Dubai (about an hour to be exact), it somehow managed to stay off the radar of most travelers to the region. But that all changes in 2025. Oman’s Ministry of Heritage and Tourism is ready to put the country on everyone’s radar with a planned 31 billion-dollar investment in tourism by 2040. That means you and your crew will be able to do things like wander Muscat’s historic Mutrah Corniche, explore the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, catch Verdi operas at the Royal Opera House, and dine on Omani cuisine at Ramssa restaurant before heading to the upcoming Nikki Beach Club for waterfront vibes and people watching. Where to stay: Mandarin Oriental, Muscat, or The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort.

Uganda

Many who travel to the Continent are not strangers to safari adventures in countries like South Africa, Kenya, and Tanzania. However, Uganda offers a different experience. Blending high-end tourism with sustainable practices that uplift local communities, Uganda gives visitors a chance to immerse themselves in spectacular wildlife experiences while using their tourism dollars to support the livelihoods of locals and fund village projects through their stays at luxury lodges. Be prepared to trek into the heart of the Bwindi Impenetrable Forest National Park—home to more than half the world’s mountain gorilla population, for an up close and personal look at gorilla families and marvel at the snowcapped Rwenzori Mountain.

Where to stay: Sanctuary Gorilla Forest Camp or Kibale Lodge.

Capetown

Capetown is a destination that needs no introduction. The picturesque coastal city is home to stunning landscapes like Table Mountain and historic sites like Robben Island, and it’s no secret that ESSENCE readers love a good Capetown escape. So why should you visit this year? A major hotel boom is coming from the city to the Winelands, and more ways for visitors to enjoy Mother City are being added. Spier Wine Farm in Stellenbosch will debut an 80-suite hotel and a wellness center in the Cape Winelands. In Franschhoek Valley, Franschhoek House at La Residence offers a fully staffed private villa with six bedrooms and a games room, perfect for a group getaway. In Table Mountain National Park, above Llandudno beach, the 21-suite Apostle Battery Mountain Lodge is sure to become a fave, and boutique hotel lovers will flock to Amé by Noah, set in a chic Victorian home.

Puerto Rico

Although you don’t need a passport to go there, that doesn’t mean you should sleep in Puerto Rico. Over the last few years, the island has quietly become a foodie’s paradise, and this year, they are finally ready to share their unique flavor with the world. In April, Puerto Rico will host its first major culinary event, the Puerto Rico Wine and Food Festival, which will bring together chefs from across the country for cooking demos, tastings, and more. There’s also a new rum tour in the coastal town of Ponce, the City of Rum Tour, which includes a visit to Castillo de Serrallés, the 1930s home of rum maker Don Q. Back in Old San Juan, you can take a sip and Salsa dip at La Factoría, one of the World’s 50 Best Bars. And you can’t forget all the beautiful beaches, from Isla Verde and Flamenco Beach to Cayo Icacos in the east and Crash Boat in the west; there’s no shortage of spots to lay out and soak up the sun.

Where to stay: Fairmont El San Juan or Alma San Juan.

New Orleans

At the risk of sounding biased, every year is a good year to visit New Orleans—it’s home to ESSENCE Fest. This year, travelers to the Crescent City will have even more to look forward to. Tens of thousands of football fans will be flocking to the city in February for Super Bowl LIX and Kendrick Lamar’s highly anticipated halftime show, and as if you needed any more reasons to wear your stretchy pants while in town, a host of new restaurants have staked their claim as well. Chef Serigne Mbaye’s high-end Senegalese dishes at Dakar NOLA will leave you speechless, Marlon Williams of Chicken’s Kitchen is serving up traditional southern comfort food, and Chef Melissa Araujo at Alma Cafe celebrates her Honduran culture with New Orleans flair.

Where to stay: Nobu Hotel Caesars New Orleans or Four Seasons New Orleans.