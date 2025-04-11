Hanifa

The week was filled with moments that we want to highlight. To begin, Adidas Originals and Bad Bunny launched new colorways for the New Ballerina sneaker. Next, Revolve and Vivrelle launched new fashion technology that pairs a purchase from Vivrelle with a matching AI-generated outfit from Revolve or FWRD.

Many exciting collaborations are also in the pipeline, including Gigi Hadid’s Guest In Residence, which tapped Nigel Xavier to create unique pieces by upcycling deadstock cashmere. Additionally, KidSuper is guest designing for BAPE’s latest collection, which debuted at his Paris Fashion Week show.

In addition, several Spring/Summer collections have been released. Hanifa introduced their “Power Play” collection, while Maxwell Osborne’s anOnlyChild unveiled their Fall/Winter 2025 collection, “Intermission.” Frame debuted their Summer 2025 collection, focused on wardrobe staples. K.NGSLEY launched its latest collection, titled “Do You Understand?”

Keep scrolling to know the fashion happenings of the week.

Adidas Originals And Bad Bunny Launch Black & White Colorways Of New “Ballerina” Silhouette

The ballerina flats trend has made its way into the sneaker world, influencing sneaker silhouettes with a delicate, dainty shape that’s perfect for pairing with any outfit. After Adidas successfully debuted the new Ballerina silhouette, they partnered with Bad Bunny to launch two new colorways, Core Black and Off White. The campaign plays off the ballerina-named shoe by embodying the spirit of dance by capturing moments of movement and joy. These moments highlight Puerto Rican dance and music, which is influential in Bad Bunny’s overall sound as it pays homage to his humble beginnings. The Ballerina silhouette features suede overlays on the heel and toe, a slim silhouette with bungee-cord laces, and Benito branding near Adidas’s signature three stripes.

The Bad Bunny Ballerina sneaker will be available on the CONFIRMED app, adidas.com/badbunny, and at select retailers beginning on April 12, and will retail for $120.

Revolve And Vivrelle Join Forces To Create An AI-Powered Styling Tool

Revolve and Vivrelle are unveiling new technology titled Complete The Look. This AI-powered styling tool will use data and machine learning to help members complete full looks by styling Vivrelle accessories with looks from Revolve and FWRD. This new feature will give shoppers a seamless experience when purchasing by assisting them to visualize outfits while motivating them to keep shopping. To celebrate, Vivrelle is joining Revolve in the desert at Revolvefest this weekend.

Uniqlo’s Sister Brand GU Collaborates With Rokh For SS25

GU and Rokh collaborate on a Spring/Summer 2025 collection titled “Play In Style.” This lightweight yet quality collection offers versatility in styling options and effortless self-expression. Some of the standout pieces include the Short Cape Coat, available in olive and beige, with a poncho-esque fit, allowing durability with a touch of femininity. Another piece we love is the Wide Brim Hat, available in floral or checked. It is perfect for a rainy day in the spring.

The full GU X Rokh SS25 collection is available online at gu-global.com and in-store, ranging from $4 to $60.

Hanifa Releases Drop 1 Of The SS25 Collection “Power Play“

Hanifa’s latest collection, Power Play, goes beyond fashion, embodying the essence of effortless confidence. It perfectly balances structure and ease with tailored silhouettes and bold, vibrant colors. This collection redefines what it means to command a room, celebrating the woman who moves through life with natural poise, style, and confidence. It proves that true power lies in feeling comfortable in your skin, whether wearing their meshed-lined black and white fringe dress, the Zariah Tassel Dress, or the banana yellow Amanda Jumpsuit.

Hanifa’s SS25 Collection is now exclusively available on hanifa.co with prices ranging from $90 to $329.

Guest In Residence Teams Up With Nigel Xavier For Limited-Edition Collaboration

Gigi Hadid, founder of Guest In Residence, was first introduced to Nigel Xavier’s talent when she hosted the 2023 season of Netflix’s Next In Fashion, where he was crowned the winner. The two have now joined forces for an exclusive, limited-edition collaboration featuring one-of-a-kind pieces made from upcycled cashmere sourced from Guest In Residence’s excess stock. Known for his sustainable designs, Xavier’s creations often incorporate his signature patchwork style. For this collaboration, he reimagined the brand’s excess cashmere, crafting hoodies with a boxy silhouette that nods to the oversized styles of the early 2000s. The collection is designed to be enjoyed by both men and women, with any leftover fabric being repurposed into matching beanies to complement the sweaters.

“Our brand ethos is rooted in conscious design, to create heirloom pieces that last for generations to come,” said Gigi Hadid, founder and creative director of Guest in Residence. “Nigel shares this vision, with authentic craftsmanship and a deep commitment to sustainability. It’s exciting to see our collaboration come to life — true ‘funky classics’ that celebrate the essence of intentional design.”

The limited designs by Nigel Xavier are available from April 7, exclusively at the Guest in Residence flagship store at 21 Bond Street in New York City.

Bape By KidSuper Is A Full Circle Moment For Both Brands

Early in his career, Colm Dillane would distribute his designs to streetwear fans waiting in line for the latest Bape drop, setting up an ironing board and screen printer on-site. Today, he’s guest-designing a collection for the brand. The Bape by KidSuper campaign highlights Dillane’s journey alongside the brand by bringing together influential duos that leverage authenticity. Bape brings these portraits to life by incorporating Kai Cenat and Ray as well as Colm Dillane and Kayo Martin, where the future meets the present, and ideas develop into dreams. First debuted at Paris Fashion Week, the co-collection features reimagined iconic Bapestas as well as different outerwear, tops, bottoms, and hats.

The Bape by KidSuper collection will be available starting April 12 at BAPE.com, kidsuper.com, the KidSuper store, and select BAPE stores with prices ranging from $150 to $600.

anOnlyChild Unveils Fall/Winter 2025 Collection

anOnlyChild by Maxwell Osborne has unveiled its Fall/Winter 2025 collection titled Intermission. The brand characterizes its latest delivery as not a break or an escape but a deliberate pause between chapters to catch our breath and appreciate the stillness before the action begins again. This collection draws from introspection, including layered silhouettes and grounding textures, because Intermission is not about stopping but appreciating the in-between.

FRAME Debuts New Womenswear Collection For Summer 2025

FRAME has released the first drop from its Summer 2025 womenswear collection. This collection embraces a soft, effortless, breezy color palette focused on sleek tailoring, with preppy and nautical themes. The April drop is geared towards beach-ready elements with matching crochet sets, billowy-sleeved tops, and sailor-inspired colors. The relaxed, flowy, lightweight materials are perfect for lunch, a boat day, or dinner in town. Frame is focused on making versatile closet staples to last you the entire summer.

Head to frame-store.com to shop FRAME’s Summer 2025 collection.

K.NGSLEY Launches C3 Collection: “Do You Understand?”

On Monday, April 7, K.NGSLEY launched its “C3” collection and campaign, titled “Do You Understand?,” which first debuted on the runway in Brooklyn, New York, last October. The collection features unisex wardrobe staples designed for day-to-night wear, including rugby-style shirts, jacket and shorts sets, all elevated with K.NGSLEY’s signature slits and cutouts in each piece. Celebrating its 5th year in business, the campaign was shot by Claudio Robles and styled by Max Weinstein.

The collection is available on k.ngsley.com and in select retailers, including Nordstrom, SSENSE, and Moda Operandi.