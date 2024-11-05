Judge Mathis Wins Back His Wife, Linda Reese, After Filing For Divorce: 'We’re Standing Together'

Getty

Judge Mathis is a man of his word regarding his marriage. In August, he told TMZ he would get his wife back after she filed for divorce a month prior, and the 64-year-old did just that. During a more recent interview with TMZ, Mathis gave an update on his marriage and shared that it’s on the mend.

“I think what happens sometimes in life, God has to break you down and lift you up and put you on another mission,” he explained. “As a street kid, went to jail, came out. I was on a mission to help street kids. And I have. For 25 years. Now, I’m on a mission to help Black love.” The TV personality jokingly added, “And that’s not for television. We kiss all the time, y’all.”

When the reporter asked whether the judge was “out of the doghouse,” he replied,

“That’s for her to say, but I think so. But I’m not going to be arrogant enough and cocky enough to speak for her.”

Linda’s words were few, but they alluded to their being on better terms. “We’re standing here right now together,” she stated as Mathis concluded. It speaks for itself.”

The Mathis’ have had a long run–they’ve been married for 39 years. They got married on June 1, 1985, and over the years, they built a family that comprised four children: Jade, Camara, Greg Jr., and Amir. The entire family recently got together for Greg Mathis Jr.’s wedding to his longtime partner Elliot Cooper in Cabo San Lucas. The judge officiated the wedding ceremony alongside Elliot’s father, Sergeant Calvin Cooper, on October 21.

What caused the rift in the long-time couple’s marriage? Mathis said he was spending too much time jet-setting without his wife.

“Maybe I’ll be the example for another man — a cautionary tale. Don’t neglect your wife. … That’s what happens, guys,” the judge said back in September. “Neglect can create suspicion, certainly,” he added, addressing rumors that he stepped out on his wife. “If you’re gone as much as I am, you have every right to suspect.”

These two are a reminder that relationships break down but don’t have to be permanently broken. We hope black love prevails in this case.