After 39 Years, Judge Mathis’ Wife Linda Reese Files For Divorce

Getty

Judge Greg Mathis’ wife, Linda Reese, has filed for divorce after 39 years of marriage. Recent court documents show that the couple has separated since July 17, 2024. Reese, 61, listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for her split from the reality TV court show judge.

Judge Mathis, 64, last posted about his soon-to-be ex-wife in January of this year. “Linda and I had a great time celebrating the holidays in Cabo. A great way to end 2023,” he captioned the photos.

Last year, the couple seemed to be doing fine as they toured Europe with Magic Johnson and his wife, Cookie, on their annual couple’s trip. It’s typically a star-studded luxury affair where celebrity couples spend quality time in a yacht and visit various European countries during the summer.

The former couple walked down the aisle in June 1985 when Greg was just 25 years old. They initially met at Eastern Michigan University. The couple has four children together: Jade, 39, Camara, 36, Greg Jr., 35, and Amir, 34. Since their children are all grown, there will be no need to discuss custody issues in the divorce. However, the mother of four has requested spousal support.

Reese and Mathis also had a reality TV show called Mathis Family Matters, which they said won’t be returning when asked earlier this year in March during The Influencers Brunch.

“We are a whole family, a wholesome family,” he said. “We all have our flaws, but we don’t fight. Never have… If we have to fight, the answer is no [to returning].”

Linda added, “Black families are great families and no, they’re not filled with inter fighting… We want to have a strong influence on our community and show that.”

The Daytime-Emmy award winning judge has always attributed his success to his family. When he received the Hollywood Walk of Fame honor in 2022 he thanked Linda for her support over the years.

“The star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is certainly my highest professional achievement. But I got to say, it was really my family that was the foundation of my success,” he told E! News at the time.

“After coming out of the streets in Detroit, Linda allowed me to work 15 hours a day, five, six days a week. So it’s that support that allowed me to pursue the success that you see.”