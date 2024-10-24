Judge Greg Mathis Officiates His Son’s Intimate Wedding Ceremony In Mexico

Getty

Popular TV Judge Greg Mathis has plenty to celebrate this year. Not only has he recently been able to save his marriage, but his son, Greg Mathis Jr., is now married. The 35-year-old married his longtime boyfriend, Eliott Cooper, in Cabo San Lucas on Oct. 21. The cherry on top of this sweet love story is that Greg’s father, Judge Greg Mathis Sr., and Elliot’s father, Sergeant Calvin Cooper, officiated the wedding ceremony.

“We’re so thankful for your love and support as we’ve gone from Washington, DC, to Mathis Family Matters,” Greg and Elliott wrote in a joint Instagram post on their wedding day, “and now to officially starting our family in Los Angeles. Your support means everything!”

Cooper and Mathis first met in 2016 and have always wanted a wedding that felt like a family trip. For the loving couple, family comes first.

“Family is one thing with Greg and I that solidified our relationship in the beginning,” Elliott told People during an interview published this month. “Family is super important to me and us because we know that they love us and we love them without any hanging things. It’s not transactional, it’s just pure.”

The latest married couple on the block also explained why they chose to have their fathers officiate the wedding.

“Because my dad is a judge—a famous one too—he’s officiated everyone else’s wedding,” Greg explained. “And so I have always seen him in all these weddings across the country and I’ve just always had his vision in my mind of when I get married. [I thought], ‘I hope that the person I marry is going to be okay with this because I want my dad to officiate my wedding.'”

He continued, “And Elliot’s dad is actually in law enforcement too, which is funny. It’s a note about us that we always laugh about.”

All of the details of the wedding were thought out to create a sentimental ceremony that the couple would cherish in years to come. For instance, they chose Cabo as their wedding destination because it was where Eliott took Greg as a surprise on their first couple’s trip, and they wanted a meaningful location.

“I would definitely say it’s a dream come true,” Greg shared joyfully. “I know that’s cheesy, but it is. It’s everything I’ve ever wanted.”

Many fans watched the couple’s relationship evolve on the TV show Mathis Family Matters, which delves into the lives of judge Mathis, his wife Linda Mathis, and their kids Greg, Jade, 39, Camara, 36, and Amir, 34.

The newly married couple is excited to start this new chapter and are planning to expand their family. They also plan to do a larger wedding in LA to celebrate with more of their loved ones.

“We’re talking more about kids as far as the next big chapter,” Elliott revealed, “and then just continuing to really grow together.”