Jonathan Owens Celebrates Simone Biles On Becoming The Most Decorated Gymnast In History

Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles continues to show the world what Black girl magic is made of, breaking record after record. The 27-year-old recently became the most decorated gymnast in Gymnastics history, and her husband, Jonathan Owens, was by her side to support her.

The NFL player dedicated an Instagram post to his wife, celebrating her historic achievement—she now holds eight medals, beating the “Magnificent Seven” star Shannon Miller.

“Witnessing history every time you step on the mat 😍🔥 Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!! Just wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So thankful i was there to see it,❤️🤍💙,” his caption read.

In the picture accompanying the caption, Biles and Owens embrace one another while the NFL player holds up the gold medal and rocks a customized ‘Biles’ shirt with multiple images of the gymnast. There is also a second picture of the couple sharing a loving kiss.

Owens is currently training with the Chicago Bears but was given clearance to leave so he could show up in Paris for his wife. He was a proud and supportive husband cheering from the crowd next to Simone’s parents, Nellie and Ron Biles.

The couple has been married for over a year. They tied the knot in the spring of 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. They met on a dating app called Raya in March 2020.

It’s pleasant to watch how the couple support one another in their sport, and Biles also goes hard for her husband during football season, attending as many games as she can. The couple are building their first home together in the Houston suburbs and continue sharing the process on social media.