Simone Biles Reminds Us Of The Power Of Black Hair

Simone Biles’ two-part Netflix documentary Simone Biles Rising is set to debut in two days. In it, you can expect Biles to share anecdotes about her comeback for the Paris Olympics this year, her choice to exit the Tokyo Olympic games in 2020, her mental health journey, and more.

“I’ve always had really good intuition about things. Unfortunately I felt that way about the Olympics,” Biles says in the trailer. “People love to watch the come up. But, as soon as you win, it’s ‘God I hate her!’” Biles explains of the pressures that come with being the world’s top athlete.

And speaking of mental health, for Biles, a big part of keeping that in check, as it is for most Black women, is getting her hair done. And not just because she comes out with a cute style in the end, but also because it serves as a moment of bonding with her mother, Nellie Biles.

In an exclusive clip from the documentary that Netflix shared with ESSENCE, her mother does Simone’s hair into a sleek braided updo, showcasing an important sentimental moment for the pair. “Tokyo was the one time I did not braid Simone’s hair,” Nellie Biles says in the clip. “She is an adult, this girl can braid her own hair,” she adds. “But it’s not about braiding her own hair. It’s that bonding… it’s the touch,” she says.

The two understand doing hair can be about building connections, fostering community, finding joy, and gaining confidence within ourselves. It’s a reminder that superheroes deserve moments of care and softness, too. To

While giving a rare behind the scene’s look into the gymnast’s life, the clip also demonstrates the power of Black hair, care and feeling like our most prepared selves. Nellie doing Simone’s hair is also a reminder of the importance of having a strong support system, and how ensuring someone looks and feels their best can help us through tough times.

This clip, we’re sure, is just a glimpse into how inspiring the rest of the documentary will be. And we’re ready for it.

Simone Biles’ two-part documentary, Simone Biles Rising, comes out July 17th on Netflix.