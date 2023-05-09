After Their Sweet And Simple Courthouse Wedding In Houston, Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens Said ‘I Do’ A Second Time In Mexico

Stanley Babb/Stanlophotography

They say the second time’s a charm, and this is the case for Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens. The Olympic gymnast and NFL player tied the knot for the second time over the weekend. The first time was at their courthouse wedding in Houston in April.

Mr. and Mrs. Owens threw a stunning white wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, saying “I do” in front of 144 family and friends. The color scheme for the wedding was white and gold, which gave the ceremony a classy and classic feel.

Biles posted pictures from the day, taken by photographer Stanley Babb, with her posing next to her husbae.

“Mr. & Mrs. Owens 🤍🕊” she wrote in a caption under a picture of her in a floral wedding gown with a slit.

The post had several other pictures in a slide, one including Owens teary-eyed as he watched his bride walk down the aisle while a live cellist performed.

Owens, 27, also posted pictures of his wife and wrote the sweetest caption to match.

“The perfect evening ✨ The wedding was amazing and most importantly, my wife looked STUNNING 😍 Thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate The Owens!! This weekend is one we’ll never forget,” the Houston Texans player said.

The most decorated gymnast in the U.S. showed her man some love in the comments of the post, writing, “so excited I get to love you forever.”

In an interview with Vogue, Biles revealed that she was nervous before walking down to meet her groom.

“I actually felt so sick the entire day, and when it was almost time to walk, my heart was beating out of my chest. I’ve never been so nervous before in my life,” she said.

“[But] I felt confident walking down the aisle. Seeing Jonathan at the altar was a dream. Our guests were cheering for everyone. I was shocked by the love in the air. The ceremony was so beautiful and dreamy,” she continued.

During that ceremony, the new Mrs. Owens also had more than a few magical moments to remember. That included seeing whales jumping out of the water, among other good signs.

“Whale season is over, by the way. It sprinkled for two minutes after we got married—which is good luck!—and we had a full moon. It was truly the most magical!”

The pair met in 2020 and started dating during the pandemic. They announced their engagement after he proposed on Valentine’s Day 2022.

“We were a quarantine couple so we got to know each other on a deeper level,” she told ESSENCE about their love story back in 2021. “It was like, if we can last through quarantine and seeing each other every day and kind of being stuck with each other in the house, then we can last through anything, and I think that’s why our bond is so strong.”

“He’s always been so supportive and I support him,” she adds. “We have such a great relationship and I love him.”