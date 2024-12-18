Exclusive: Model Joan Smalls Shares Her Tried And True Coquito Recipe Just In Time For The Holidays

Matt Canals

Model Joan Smalls knows how to serve face, a serious walk down the runway, and, as it turns out, a delicious glass of coquito.

The beauty, who was born and raised in Puerto Rico, says the holidays can’t truly kick off without the coconut and rum-based traditional drink, treated as a true delicacy this time of year. Not only can she make the beverage in a way that’s sure to please family and friends, but she also has her own recipe, with Bacardí, to really please palates. She’s partnering with the rum brand for their “Coquito y Comida” campaign, which honors the idea of loved ones coming together over a traditional beverage to share joy and make memories around the holiday table.

We spoke with Smalls about the special place coquito has in her heart and at the table this season, traditions that celebrate her Puerto Rican and St. Thomas roots, and what she’ll be toasting to, maybe with a coquito, as she rings in 2025.

ESSENCE: What are some of your favorite holiday memories with the family, with the coquito at the center?

Joan Smalls: One of my favorite holiday memories in Puerto Rico is when the electricity would go out for a couple of hours. We’d light candles on the balcony, eat tostones, share coquito, and laugh together while reminiscing about old memories.

Is there a special way you enjoy it served or do you stick with the classic recipe? And have you been entrusted to make it for your family? I’m not sure if it’s similar to the way people can be particular about who makes potato salad, yams, etc.

I have my personal recipe, but we usually take turns making it since we’re all pretty good in the kitchen. This year, we’ll also have BACARDÍ Ready-to-Serve Coquito ($17.99) on hand.

Matt Canals

What are some of your other favorite holiday traditions? As a proud Afro-Latina, how do you meld certain aspects of your different cultures into your celebrations?:

Growing up in Puerto Rico, the holidays were filled with music and dancing. We’d make dishes like arroz con gandules and pasteles while we danced to salsa and merengue. Being Afro-Latina, I embrace my vibrant mix of culture – from my mother’s Puerto Rican heritage to my father’s roots in St. Thomas, celebrating the diverse beauty of the Caribbean and where we come from.

What are your plans for the Christmas holiday this year, if you don’t mind me asking?

I’ll be celebrating Christmas with my family somewhere warm, eating lots of Puerto Rican food, drinking coquito, and watching movies.

As we prepare to wrap up the year, what are you toasting to (possibly with your coquito in hand) to usher in 2025?

I’ll be toasting to a year filled with personal lessons and growth, embracing family and friends with gratitude, and continuing to find balance and joy within myself.

Joan Smalls Christmas Coquito Recipe (serves up to 10)

– 15oz cream of coconut

– 15oz evaporated milk

– 15oz coconut milk

– 14oz condensed milk

– Spiced Tea

– 2 cups BACARDÍ Superior Rum

– Serve on ice with cinnamon stick garnish

Spiced Tea

– 1 cup of water

– 2 cinnamon sticks

– 5 star anise

– 1 tsp cinnamon powder

– 1 tsp of nutmeg

– 1 tsp of vanilla extract



DIRECTIONS:

Combine Spiced Tea together in saucepot and simmer for 15 minutes.

Strain and chill prior to making Coquito.

Combine all ingredients in large serving pitcher and chill.

Serve over ice and garnish with shaved cinnamon or cinnamon stick.

BACARDÍ

BACARDÍ Coquito Recipe

Ingredients

1 L Bottle BACARDÍ Superior Rum

15 oz Cream of Coconut

14 oz Condensed Milk

12 oz Evaporated Milk

2 tbsp Vanilla Extract

Cinnamon to taste

Method

Pour all ingredients into a bowl and mix.

Refrigerate until chilled.

Garnish with a sprinkle of cinnamon or cinnamon stick.