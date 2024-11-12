Tia Mowry Revealed The Reason For Her Divorce With The Help Of Jackée Harry

Getty

Tia Mowry: My Next Act, seems to be doing well as episodes from the show are sparking conversations. In a recent episode, the actress had a chat with her former Sister, Sister co-star Jackeé Harry to discuss post-divorce dating.

Social media users are reacting to several points in the conversation, especially Harry seemingly alluding to why Tia and her ex-husband Cory Hardrict called it quits after 14 years. The actress implied that Hardrict was disgruntled because Tia’s career was doing better than his. Fans have been speculating about why the breakup happened since announcing their separation at the end of 2022 and finalizing their their divorce in April 2023. The 46-year-old has been tight-lipped about the exact reason.

“If I might say, somebody else was dissatisfied that they weren’t working,” Harry said during the chat. “One partner makes more money or has more success is a gap that is so hard and that can’t work. You can’t have competition. It just does not work,” Harry, 68, said.

“You can’t stop your career because you want to even it out,” the actress added, also saying that she didn’t “dislike” Hardrict. “But I already told him. I said, ‘I’m on Tia’s side.’ I know you gotta choose sides when there’s a divorce. I don’t want him to feel bad.”

In addition to briefly touching on the point of contention in the former couple’s relationship, the former co-stars also spoke more broadly about dating and this idea that you can have it all in life.

“You had told me that you can’t have everything in life,” Mowry told Harry, who played her mother, Lisa, on Sister, Sister while tearing up.

“Not all at once,” Harry interjected. “I told you I had it for three years in my career, in my lifetime, I had it all. I had a man, the kid and the money. Yeah, and it was all working and then it all went to shit,” she admitted.

Harry was formerly married to hairstylist Elgin Charles between 1996 and 2003.

“It was phenomenal. I had support. I had nannies. I had beach boys. I mean, I had it all, but you can’t have it all all the time. Somebody’s got to stay home with the kids or nurture the ego of the man. […] Do I sound bitter?” she asked.

During the confessional, the mother of two also admitted that she worries she may be making the same mistakes post divorce.

“Working, being a mother and just putting a lot of effort into dating right now is a lot to juggle and balance.” She continued, “And I can’t help but wonder if I am repeating the same mistake now.”

Mowry has been open about her healing journey post divorce and often posts relatable TikTok videos about dating. While she gets backlash from fans for leaving Hardrict and starting again, we hope the actress finds the love she’s looking for.