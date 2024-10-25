Tia Mowry Breaks Down In Tears Over Abnormal Mammogram Results: 'I'm Scared. This Is My Health.'

Getty

Tia Mowry is worried about her health after getting abnormal mammogram results. The actress shared her health scare in an upcoming episode of Tia Mowry: My Next Act.

During the clip’s online release, 46-year-old Mowry received a call from her doctor’s office while riding in the car with her assistant, Ciara.

“We got your results back in from your mammogram and your results have come back abnormal,” the person from the doctor’s office said.. “What that means is that we’d like to schedule you to come in for a biopsy as soon as possible so we can get some further insight.”

The Sister Sister alum’s jaw dropped after hearing the news. “Um…I don’t know, hold on. I’m sorry,” Mowry replied. “Oh my God.”

The Game actress then told the person from the doctor’s office that she would call back to schedule her biopsy. Mowry’s assistant jumped in to help ease her nerves about the health scare.

“I don’t want you to worry too much,” Ciara said during the episode. “Let’s just get the appointment on the books and see.”

“I feel like right when I’m working on my mental health because of what I’m going through, now this. Another situation,” Mowry said, before bursting into tears. “This is my health.”

During the confessional, Mowry added that she’s been putting in so much work to improve her mental health.

“I’ve been meditating, I’ve been journaling, but I’m scared. I don’t know what to expect,” she said.

While Ciara attempted to console Mowry, the actress shared that her grandmother died of cancer five years ago and her aunt also died of cancer one year ago.

“Let’s not jump the gun,” Ciara advised. “They didn’t say that you have cancer. Let’s not self diagnose.”

“When we’re in a situation like this, I’m always gonna be that sounding board. Get it out. It’s better out than in,” Ciara said during her confessional. “She has an amazing team of doctors, a very well-rounded team of doctors and there’s no need to worry.”

We’re praying for the best-case scenario and sending healing energy to one of our favorite twins!