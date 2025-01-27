Health Matters: Why Is Intermittent Fasting So Popular? Here’s How To Do It

Getty

Crash diets are out, eating intentionally via intermittent fasting, is in. What’s intermittent fasting?

Intermittent fasting is a diet that combines eating and fasting periods, which usually involves eating regularly on certain days and fasting on others, or eating within a limited time frame each day.

According to registered dietician Nicole Short most diets focus on the types of foods you are eating. Intermittent fasting focuses on the timing of your meals. It focuses on time specific eating windows that may include mealtime slots such as fasting for 16 hours and only eating for eight hours of the day. There is also the 5:2 method that is limiting calories for only two days of the week. “Intermittent fasting allows people to set the times that they want to start and stop eating. This may lead to consuming smaller portions, calorie restriction, and curb unhealthy snacking at certain hours of the night. This diet has gained popularity over the years as it has been linked to weight management,” she shares.

Registered Dietitian, Nijya Noble, believes the buzz around intermittent fasting comes from its potential health benefits, including improved weight management, reduced inflammation, and even protection against chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes and heart disease. However, fasting isn’t for everyone, and its success depends heavily on a well-balanced diet.

“To get the most out of your fasting windows, focus on high-fiber foods like vegetables and legumes, healthy fats such as avocados and nuts, lean proteins for satiety, and complex carbohydrates like quinoa for energy. Staying hydrated with water and herbal teas is equally crucial,” Noble suggests.

For anyone interested in trying intermittent fasting, working with a registered dietitian is crucial. A dietitian can tailor the plan to fit individual health needs, ensure nutrient requirements are met, and address any concerns, especially for those with medical conditions or unique dietary needs.

Remember, starting gradually, staying hydrated, and focusing on nutrient-dense foods like lean proteins, healthy fats, and high-fiber options during eating periods are key to success. Always prioritize quality over quantity when choosing what to eat.

While IF can be a valuable tool for some, it’s important to listen to your body and seek professional guidance to ensure you’re fasting safely and effectively.

What should I eat if I want to do Intermittent Fasting?

According to short, the key to Intermittent fasting is choosing nourishing foods and listening to your body. It is important to focus on eating well balanced nutrient dense meals. Some of the best foods to include into your Intermittent fasting journey are lean proteins such as chicken, turkey and fish. Also incorporating plant-based fiber rich proteins such as legumes (lentils, chickpeas, black beans). Not missing out on complex carbohydrates such as sweet potatoes, quinoa, farro, oats and ensuring that you are consuming fruits and vegetables! Also, including healthy fats such as avocados, olive oil, walnuts, chia seeds, and salmon are important in maintaining a well-balanced diet. Making water a priority during fasting and eating periods is also key to Intermittent Fasting!

However, it’s important to note that this is just one approach to reducing caloric intake. There are certain populations that are at high risk for Intermittent Fasting such as diabetics, pregnant women, children and those with chronic medical conditions. Athletes also should be mindful if they decide to intermittently fast as it’s important for them to refuel properly after exercise. Always refer to a medical doctor and or registered dietitian before starting a new diet regimen.

There are several ways to practice fasting, according to registered dietician, Carlie Saint-Laurent Beaucejour:

Extended overnight fasting: This involves fasting for 14 hours or more overnight.

Fasting mimicking diet (FMD): This involves following a calorie-restricted diet low in protein and sugar, and high in unsaturated fat for 5 consecutive days per month.

5:2 diet: This involves eating a normal, healthy diet for 5 days and restricting calories to 500-600 kcal for 2 non-consecutive days.

8-hour eating window: This involves consuming all meals within an 8-hour window and fasting for the remaining 16 hours.

Regardless of the chosen method, these dieticians highly recommend working with a registered dietitian nutritionist to ensure you are adequately nourishing your body and meeting your personal calorie, macronutrient, and micronutrient needs.