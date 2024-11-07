Halle Bailey Is ‘Extremely Upset’ With DDG For Having Their Son, Halo On Kai Cenat’s Livestream

Getty

Halle Bailey isn’t happy with DDG, the father of her child. The actress took to social media to express her disapproval of her former partner having their son Halo on Kai Cenat’s live stream.

“Hi everyone. just so you know I am out of town and I don’t approve of my baby being on a stream tonight,” Bailey, 24, began in an X post.“I wasn’t told or notified and I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people.”

“I am his mother and protector and saddened that I wasn’t notified especially when I am out of town,” the Little Mermaid star concluded.

Baby Halo appeared on the Nov. 6 stream of Cenat’s “Mafiathon 2” Twitch stream. Cenat also shared the part of the video that featured Halo on his YouTube channel. Some fans were confused about Bailey’s disapproval considering Halo, who turns 1 at the end of the year, is often on the internet in pictures and videos. Other fans understood her stance and felt Kai Cena’t’s live may not be the appropriate environment for a baby.

In a now deleted postvia X, Bailey touched on her postpartum depression and alluded to DDG not respecting her boundaries.

“As a woman experiencing severe postpartum, there are boundaries that I wish to be respected. No one knows what someone is going through until they snap,” she wrote.

Halle has been open about her struggle with postpartum depression, which usually affects individuals within the first year after giving birth. On October 15th, the singer shared that she was battling anxiety due to leaving her son to travel.

“Flying tonight to be somewhere for one day but having crippling anxiety without my son,” she wrote. “Any advice for moms who still can’t handle when they have to leave for work?” Bailey asked.

In April, Bailey was also vulnerable with fans and went into detail about what postpartum depression feels like for her and her struggling to feel like herself.

“It almost feels like you’re swimming in this ocean [with] the biggest waves you’ve ever felt.…You’re trying not to drown and you’re trying to come up for air and you have those moments when you come up for air and they feel like the most beautiful thing and it’s great…[and then you] have those moment when you’re drowning again,” she said back in April. “And it has nothing to do with my baby, it has everything to do with me and who I am right now.”

Bailey’s series of tweets about the livestream come just a few weeks after the former couple shocked fans and announced their breakup on social media.

“Dear friends and supporters, After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways,” DDG wrote in a statement on October 3. “The decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best path for us both. I cherish the time we’ve spent together and our love.”

The statement continued: “Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other,” the rapper continued. He concluded that they would focus on co-parenting and their respective journeys while cherishing their shared time.

We’re sending Bailey lots of love as she finds her footing and works through postpartum.