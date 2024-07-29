Here Are 3 Adorable Celebrity Families Spotted At The Olympics

Spike Lee, Instagram

The 2024 Paris Olympics are turning into a star-studded event!

Many Americans are trekking across the pond to Paris, France, to observe the 2024 Paris Olympics and watch their favorite athletes dominate in the various competitions, like Simone Biles, Sha’Carri Richardson, Coco Gauff, Noah Lyles, and of course LeBron James, to name a few.

Plenty of celebrities are also taking part in the festivities, like Cynthia Erivro, Jennifer Hudson, Zendaya, and more, but what’s endearing and heartwarming is to witness the 2024 Paris Olympics become a family affair, as we spotted some of our favorite celebrity families, take part and enjoy the festivities abroad.

Check them out below!

Serena Williams, her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their daughter Olympia:

The trio greatly enjoyed their time in Paris, as Williams has been serving fashion looks while balancing motherhood. The family was spotted at the swim meets, cheering on the Team USA Swimming team and watching them win a few gold and silver medals.

Spike Lee, with his wife and two children:

We all know and appreciate how much Spike Lee loves his basketball. Over the weekend, he carried that same appreciation overseas with his family to cheer on Team USA, aka the Avengers, at Game 1. His loved ones, daughter Satchel, son Jackson, and wife Tonya Lewis Lee, also joined the fun!

John Legend and his family:

John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, had adorable family time together. The couple took their two children, their daughter, Luna Simone Stephens, and son, Miles Theodore Stephens, to participate in the Olympics events. The family stopped to take several cute pictures in front of the Eiffel Tower.

We look forward to seeing other celebrity families attending and celebrating the Olympics!