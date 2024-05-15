Lance Gross Took His Daughter On The Cutest Trip To Paris, And We're Obsessed

One trend we’re seeing this year is celebrities taking their kids on solo trips for quality time together, and we love it! A few weeks back, we shared that model Chanel Iman took her youngest daughter Capri on a mommy-and-me getaway to Antigua and Barbuda, and now, actor Lance Gross is the latest to go abroad with one of his kids. The actor took his oldest daughter, Berkeley, 9, to Paris, and the pictures and recaps of each day that he shared on Instagram were heartwarming.

“Daddy/Daughter Trip Locked & Loaded! Paris here we come!!!! #Delta,” he wrote in a caption with an image of the two of them standing in front of a plane ahead of their getaway last week.

Gross, 42, then shared details from their four-day trip in separate posts. On the first day, Gross and his little one, who he calls “turtle,” explored the city in style.

“Day 1 in Paris with 🐢 ♥️ #daddydaughtertime.” The caption was accompanied by multiple images and videos, including one showing Berkeley holding a baguette and one showing the two making silly faces by the Eiffel Tower. In a video, Berkeley also did a brief run-through of their bucket list, including eating escargot, going up on the Eiffel Tower, and “maybe seeing a French rat.”

The 9-year-old rocked the cutest black and white outfit that consisted of black cargo pants, black, red, and white sneakers, and a matching T-shirt that said “oui,” which is, of course, “Yes” in French in the photos.

The trip only got better from there. On day two, the daddy-daughter duo had an action-packed day, which the actor shared on his Instagram, and included a brunch date, a trip to the Louvre to “show her she’s prettier than Mona Lisa,” eating plenty of escargot and more.

There were accompanying images of Berkeley eating a croissant, having snail and posing at the Taylor Swift concert in the city.

On day three, the Grosses took the Eiffel Tower and indulged in some more food. On their final day, they had a baking class, and the pictures didn’t disappoint.

“Our last few hours here 😢Took a croissant & pastry baking class 🥐. Learning something together is just as important as teaching,” he wrote. “Spending this time with my little girl has been priceless. The smiles, the curiosity to explore, the conversations and the excitement of seeing more of the world is exactly what I want for her.”

He added, “We did everything that needed to be done & had a ton of fun! Au revoir…” the hunky star concluded.

It looked like a successful trip and one that Berkeley will remember for the rest of her life. It also seems she won’t be easily impressed by boys who want to fly her to Miami, or anywhere at that, when her dating years come around.

Lance Gross has two children—Berkeley and a younger son, Lennon, with his wife Rebecca, who he’s been married to since May 2015.