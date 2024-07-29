Star Gazing: Celebs Shine At The 2024 Paris Olympics, Serena Williams, Coco Gauff And More

Former US tennis player Serena Williams poses on the red carpet as she arrives for ‘The Prelude to the Olympics’ at The Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris on July 25, 2024, ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

The 2024 Paris Olympics kicked off this past weekend, and many of the world’s top athletes were in attendance. LeBron James and Coco Gauff had the honor of being the flag bearers for Team USA, with sports figures such as A’ja Wilson, Sha’Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles, Simone Biles and several others on the boat representing their country.

Stars like Snoop Dogg and Pharrell Williams had the honor of holding the torch at one point or another, serving as a testament to the power and influence that music has on the world. Lena Waithe, Cynthia Erivo, Serena Williams, and Angel Reese are also on the ground in France, making Paris the place to be until the medal ceremony on August 11.

Take a look at all the celebrities spotted around the world this week.

Sha’Carri shows off her art. PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 26: Sha’Carri Richardson poses for a photo while riding with teammates on a boat with teammates along the Seine River during the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ashley Landis – Pool/Getty Images)

LeBron James and Coco Gauff share a laugh. United States’ Coco Gauff and Lebron James in Paris, France, travel along the Seine River during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (Photo by Ashley Landis / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ASHLEY LANDIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

A’ja Wilson and Steph Curry represent the U.S. PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 26: United States’ Tara Davis-Woodhall wears glasses with the Olympics rings next to Stephen Curry, while traveling along the Seine River in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (Photo by Ashley Landis – Pool/Getty Images)

Snoop Dogg holds the torch. PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 26: US rapper Snoop Dogg holds the torch as part of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Torch Relay, in Saint-Denis on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane De Sakutin – Pool/Getty Images)

Pharrell Williams x Louis Vuitton SAINT-DENIS, FRANCE – JULY 26: US rapper, artist and designer Pharell Williams during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Torch Relay, on the day of the opening ceremony, on July 26, 2024 in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. (Photo by Stephane De Sakutin – Pool/Getty Images)

Team Kenya poses for an “us”-ie PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 26: Athletes of Team Kenya pose for a selfie during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Michael Reaves / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL REAVES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Louvre in perfect view. PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 26: A general view of the Louvre Pyramid with the Olympics rings pictured ahead of the Opening Ceremony for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at the Seine River on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Tom Weller/VOIGT/GettyImages)

Team USA gets ready for the games. PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 26: Noah Lyles, right, of the United States poses for photos while traveling along the Seine River in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (Photo by Ashley Landis – Pool/Getty Images)

The stars in attendance at The 2024 Olympics. US singer Ariana Grande (L) and British actress and singer Cynthia Erivo (R) attend the artistic gymnastics women’s qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 28, 2024. (Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP) (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Angel Reese attends The Prelude in Paris. PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 25: Angel Reese attends The Prelude To The Olympics on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/FilmMagic)

The Queen is here. PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 25: Queen Latifah attends The Prelude To The Olympics on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/FilmMagic)

Serena Williams is the center of attention. PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 26: Serena Williams attends the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo in lucky green. PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 26: Cynthia Erivo attends the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Simone Biles flying high. PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 28: Simone Biles of Team America competes in the uneven bars event of Artistic Gymnastics during the Women’s Qualification on day 2 of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Sheng Jiapeng/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

Team USA takes the stage. PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 26: Lebron James, Flagbearer of Team United States, looks on prior to the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Ty Dolla $ign, Mustard and YG poses for the camera. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 25: Ty Dolla Sign, Mustard and YG attend Mustard’s “Faith Of A Mustard Seed” Album Release Skate Party hosted by 10 Summers and Flipper’s World at Hollywood Palladium on July 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for 10 Summers Records)

Ice Spice and Gunna party at the ‘Y2K!’ release event. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 26: Gunna and Ice Spice attend Ice Spice’s Album Release Party on July 26, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Kevin Hart and Comic-Con. SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 26: Kevin Hart surprises fans at the “Borderlands” Activation at San Diego Comic-Con Convention Floor on July 26, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

Megan Thee Stallion does her things at Broccoli City. WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 27: Megan Thee Stallion performs on stage during the Broccoli City Festival 2024 at Audi Field on July 27, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Victoria Monét rocks the crowd. WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 28: Victoria Monét performs on stage during the Broccoli City Festival 2024 at Audi Field on July 28, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Colman Domingo visits SiriusXM NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 22: Colman Domingo visits SiriusXM Studios on July 22, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)