HomeCelebrity

Star Gazing: Celebs Shine At The 2024 Paris Olympics, Serena Williams, Coco Gauff And More

Athletes, entertainers, and notable figures from all over traveled to France for one of the biggest sporting events in the world.
Star Gazing: Celebs Shine At The 2024 Paris Olympics, Serena Williams, Coco Gauff And More
Former US tennis player Serena Williams poses on the red carpet as she arrives for ‘The Prelude to the Olympics’ at The Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris on July 25, 2024, ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)
By Okla Jones ·

The 2024 Paris Olympics kicked off this past weekend, and many of the world’s top athletes were in attendance. LeBron James and Coco Gauff had the honor of being the flag bearers for Team USA, with sports figures such as A’ja Wilson, Sha’Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles, Simone Biles and several others on the boat representing their country. 

Stars like Snoop Dogg and Pharrell Williams had the honor of holding the torch at one point or another, serving as a testament to the power and influence that music has on the world. Lena Waithe, Cynthia Erivo, Serena Williams, and Angel Reese are also on the ground in France, making Paris the place to be until the medal ceremony on August 11.

Take a look at all the celebrities spotted around the world this week.

TOPICS: 